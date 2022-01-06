An immediate selection for professionals with experience in the health area was opened in the beginning of January, in Anápolis.

Opportunities are for nurses, nursing technicians, ambulance drivers, intensive care physicians and occupational safety technicians.

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies must leave their résumé at the headquarters of the National Employment System (Sine), which is located at Avenida Senador José Lourenço Dias, 333, Centro.

According to the Municipal Management of Employment Policies, the interviews are scheduled to take place next Monday (10), starting at 8:00 am, at the agency’s headquarters.

The remuneration and workload for each function were not disclosed.