In a challenging year, see how champions from the Valor Portfolio beat the Ibovespa (and find out what they expect for 2022) | Value Portfolio

2021 was a challenging year for the stock exchange . The pandemic, fiscal risks and high inflation in Brazil and worldwide penalized the market. So, for the first time since 2015 the Ibovespa, the stock exchange’s main index, closed in the negative field, with a drop of 11.93% . The performance of Value Portfolio , however, it was better: in 2021, the selection accumulated a devaluation of 7.79% . But there were those who managed to perform positively even in a chaotic scenario like this.

For those who don’t know, the Value Portfolio is a selection that brings together the 10 most recommended stocks by participating brokerages each month. In 2021, there were 19 houses, which they choose five shares each month that they believe will appreciate in value that month.

At the end of the year, only Elite Investimentos managed to close on a high (and what a high!): 16.91% of valuation. MyCap Investimentos and Modalmais complete the podium for those who managed, even in a chaotic year, to beat the Ibovespa by far. The two houses ended 2021 with falls 1.25% and 2.22%, respectively.

But after all, what was the strategy adopted by the champions to get around the crisis? And what to expect from this year (which, with elections, tends to be as turbulent or more turbulent than 2021)? THE Value Invests spoke with those responsible for the desks of the three houses to answer these questions.

To monitor the performance of the portfolio recommended by each market participant month by month, add the Value Portfolio in your “favorites”.

THE diversification of sectors was one of the keys for Elite Investimentos achieve a positive performance in the year. As much as some sector gave clues that he could be the hotshot, the house did not choose more than one share in that segment. the idea, second Alexandre Marques Filgo, an analyst at the house, was to mitigate the risks through balance.

“It was part of our strategy, whenever possible, balance our portfolio with stocks considered more defensive, which serve as a safe haven for moments of greater market volatility,” he says.

In addition to choosing the stocks that would “protect” selection in the event of turmoil, analysts carefully evaluated which sectors had short-term upside potential, either by a specific factor or by the macroeconomic context.

“We analyzed the macroeconomic scenario and limited the sectors of the economy that could stand out positively”, he says. He explains that when identifying a prominent segment, the house analyzed the available actions and which ones could have opportunities.

“We were looking for companies that had potential for growth and increased profits that had not yet been perceived by the market. We were also looking for stocks that were being heavily penalized by some short-term turmoil. And, in this analysis, obviously, we use our models and the study of company multiples. In addition to this fundamental analysis, our technical analysis department also helped us to define the stocks in the portfolio”, says the expert.

for 2022, Marquis Son expect a scenario of opportunities. While recognizing that the presidential election should bring ups and downs, the analyst says that the shares are “discounted”. In market jargon, the term means that the papers are cheaper than they are really worth and therefore have a high potential.

“We understand that the Brazilian stock market is discounted, but we know that there are many reasons for having closed 2021 in the negative. Be it the fiscal problem and the constant bad news of pressure to increase spending, or the persistence of inflation at high levels, which demand strong performance of the Central Bank, or the uncertainty of the economic policy of the next government, regardless of which is the winner… However, until now, we see companies working, recovering margins, increasing revenue. And we believe that the current scenario has exaggeratedly depreciated the price of companies on B3 in relation to their value“he says.

Elite’s strategy will continue to be one of diversification. However, for Marques Filho, the main bets are on companies that have a strong presence abroad (whether through plants abroad or because they have a large part of the income coming from exports). Because they have less exposure to the local scenario, these papers can pose lesser risks or at least mitigate insecurities.

“At least, in the first months of 2022, companies with a strong presence and diversification abroad will be highlighted, in addition to those in perennial sectors here. For now, companies linked to domestic consumption should suffer more. But we don’t rule out that, the cooling of inflation in 2022, in response to the monetary tightening started in 2021 and the improvement in the supply chain supply of some sectors, can boost the sectors that fell the most in 2021. But the real turnaround will come from better predictability of economic policy for the coming years, mainly with fiscal responsibility and reforms, especially administrative and tax reforms”, he concludes.

The strategy of MyCap also assumed the diversification to deal with the turbulent scenario. Second Julia Monteiro, fundamentalist analyst of the house, the stock market’s performance did not reflect what was happening with the shares themselves, but fears about the real economy, such as rising inflation, loss of income, and so on.

“we were defensive, but we placed sectors that had growth potential.the case the fiscal and administrative plans advanced in Congress. We tried to shield ourselves so that, if there was a negative impact, the portfolio would lose little and, if there was positive news, it would gain”, explains the specialist.

She says the idea was to make a diversification including geographic, to mitigate Brazil’s political and economic risks.

“We made a diverse composition, both geographical and sector. In other words, we looked for companies that had other factories in other countries, such as the slaughterhouses, pulp and paper companies, even mining. As of June, it became very clear to us that cyclical sectors such as retail, consumption and even civil construction would suffer. They are more impacted by factors such as interest rates, inflation and even consumer confidence, which have undergone important changes”, he explains.

The analyst explains, however, that even in more “defensive” stocks (which tend to show more resilience in times of crisis), the choices were based on companies with upside potential.

“We do not choose only companies that pay dividends as ‘defensive’. We place companies with some predictability, but with diversification. Vale is an example. But we alternated choices between Vale, CSN and Gerdau“he says.

For 2022, Julia expects less optimism, but sees opportunities in sectors such as pulp and paper, mining, steel and finance. The latter, however, depends on the purchasing power of the population.

At the opposite end, Julia believes that sectors heavily impacted by inflation, interest and purchasing power continue to be penalized.

The strategy of Modals goes through different points of analysis, as explained by the CNPI analyst Leandro Martins, partner of the house. First, there is a assessment of the world economic scenario, to understand the trends not only in investment but also the macroeconomic contexts and, of course, how this can affect Brazilian companies. Then, a evaluation of the internal scenario, the sectors and, finally, the companies.

According to the analyst, not only fundamentalist factors of the companies are taken into account, but also what the graphic analysis.

“I do a fundamentalist analysis, but mainly a technical one. I place a lot of weight on the graphic opportunity, liquidity is also important“, says Martins. He explains that avoid betting on companies that had very significant increases in recent trading sessions. On the other hand, he likes look more closely at papers that are on a downward trajectory, in order to understand how is that company and capture if there is any opportunity.

Martins also has the support of the “allocation committee” of Modalmais. Second Ronaldo Guimaraes, partner and executive director of Modalmais, the committee meets monthly and is attended by 10 members from different areas. The idea is that they have complementary knowledge and offer different views on the scenario, in order to finally reach a consensus on what the best roles are for that moment.

As well as the analysts of other houses, Martins is also betting that 2022 will be a year with many uncertainties and challenges, especially regarding the presidential election. Therefore, he claims that it will follow its strategy of looking at the external scenario (which even made it bet for a few months on ETF IVVB11, which follows the S&P 500 index of the American stock exchange), internal, as well as the graphics.