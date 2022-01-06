Increased demand forces the city of Belo Horizonte to expand beds

Faced with the growing number of patients with respiratory problems and flu-like symptoms seeking care in public health units in Belo Horizonte (MG), the city of Minas Gerais announced that it will expand the current number of beds for hospital admissions.

In a statement, the city said that the opening of up to 70 ward beds to meet patients who need to be hospitalized for respiratory issues is expected to take place by the next weekend.

Also in the note, the folder clarifies that patients with flu-like symptoms can, if necessary, occupy beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and wards for the care of people with covid-19, even if the new coronavirus infection has not yet has been diagnosed because the symptoms of the diseases are similar.

Considering the 22 hospitals in the Unified Health System (SUS) network and the 22 in the supplementary network, that is, private, Belo Horizonte has, so far, 201 ICU beds able to receive patients diagnosed with covid-19. Of these, 64% were occupied this Tuesday afternoon (3). In addition, the city has 466 vacancies in wards for covid-19, of which 75% were occupied yesterday afternoon.

When analyzing only public hospitals, the demand for infirmary beds already exceeds the supply. With 220 vacancies to care for patients with covid-19 in the wards of health units in the SUS network, the Health Department attended to 236 people last Sunday (2) and 231 cases on Monday (3).

According to the municipal health department, the occupancy rate of infirmary beds in the SUS network above 100% of capacity does not mean that people are not being served. “These patients, in addition to 100%, are hospitalized in hospitals using all the resources that a patient with this profile needs, such as supplies and equipment”, guaranteed the folder.

Operation

The population’s increased demand for medical care also motivated the city of Belo Horizonte to extend the opening hours of nine health centers as a way to relieve the Emergency Care Units (UPas).

In addition to opening from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, the chosen units (one per region) will also be open on weekends and holidays, between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm. For this, the city announced an increase of 173 health professionals, 84 of them doctors.

Already on the 29th, when he announced the measure, Mayor Alexandre Kalil drew attention to the situation. “There is a flu epidemic across Brazil and we cannot just watch. We have to follow the example of what has been done during the covid-19 pandemic and try to act as quickly as possible so that the problem is alleviated”.

On the same occasion, the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, commented that the demand for beds for children with respiratory problems alone had increased 75% in the previous two weeks – a period in which health centers in the capital of Minas Gerais registered an increase of 46% in the number of cases of respiratory syndrome.

“All people with symptoms of respiratory diseases who visit our units will undergo an antigen test. Pregnant women, postpartum women or people with comorbidity who have respiratory symptoms, with a negative rapid test, will also undergo PCR”, guaranteed the secretary.

The units that will work with extended hours are as follows:

Western Regional – Vila Imperial Health Center – Rua Guilherme Pinto da Fonseca, 350, Mother Gertrudes

East Regional – Vera Cruz Health Center – Praça Pedro Lessa, 36, Vera Cruz

Regional Center-South – Nossa Senhora Aparecida Health Center – Rua Paulino Marquês Gontijo, 109, Novo São Lucas

Pampulha Regional – Santa Terezinha Health Center – Rua Senador Virgílio Távora, 157, Santa Terezinha

Regional Venda Nova – Jardim Europa Health Center – Rua Edinburgh, 140, Jardim Europa

North Region – Floramar Health Center – Avenida Saramenha, 3, Guarani

Northeast Region – Cachoeirinha Health Center – Rua Borborema, 1.325, Cachoeirinha

Northwest Regional – California Health Center – 277 Avenue of Castanets, California

Regional Barreiro – Francisco Gomes Barbosa Health Center – Avenida Nélio Cerqueira, 15, Tirol