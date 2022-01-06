Industrial production drops 0.2% in November and has 6th consecutive fall | Economy

Brazilian industrial production fell 0.2% in November compared to October, in the sixth consecutive monthly retraction, showing the difficulties of recovery faced by the sector, according to data released this Thursday (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Compared to November 2020, there was a drop of 4.4%. In the year, the industry accumulates an increase of 4.7% until November. In 12 months, the growth intensity was reduced to 5%.

The quarterly moving average ended in November was -0.5%.

“Despite accumulating, in the 11 months of 2021, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, the industry continues to move further and further away from the pre-pandemic level”, highlighted the IBGE.

With yet another drop, the industry is 4.3% below the level before the pandemic, in February 2020, and 20.4% below the record level recorded in 2011.

the rresult frustrated expectations. The projection of a survey by Reuters with economists was up 0.1% on the monthly variation and a fall of 4.2% on an annual basis.

The fall of 0.2% in November was accompanied by just under half (12) of the 26 surveyed sectors, especially rubber and plastic products (-4.8%), which lost all accumulated growth ( 3.5%) in September and October, and metallurgy (-3.0%), which accumulated a loss of 7.7% in 3 months..

Other relevant negative contributions came from metal products (-2.7%), beverages (-2.2%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (-0.6%), perfumery, soaps, products cleaning and personal hygiene (-4.5%) and miscellaneous products (-4.5%).

On the high side, the growth with the greatest impact on the general index came from food products (6.8%) and mining and quarrying (5%). The production of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies grew 2.9% in November, which had the first positive monthly result since April 2021.

Among the 4 large economic categories, only capital goods (-3.0%) was negative in November, eliminating the 1.8% increase seen in October. The semi-durable and intermediate goods categories, which account for 80% of the industry average, registered stability. The durable consumer goods sector grew by 0.5%.

The year 2021 for the industry was marked by disruptions in the global supply chain and a lack of raw materials.

Of the 26 branches of activities surveyed by the IBGE, only 8 activities are above the pre-pandemic February level. In October, there were 9. see chart below:

“Analyzing month by month, we observe that, of the 11 pieces of information from 2021, nine were negative. In other words, the industrial sector still feels many difficulties,” stated the research manager, André Macedo, noting that the sector is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic , which caused a shortage of some inputs and increased the cost of production.

“The industry suffers from rising interest rates and falling demand, impacted by high inflation and precarious employment conditions, since with lower income, the worker consumes less,” he added.

Repercussion and perspectives

In the assessment of Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito, the sixth consecutive drop in the indicator “clarifies the size of the ‘stagnation’ that entered the national industry”. “The reasons for this fall are known: low domestic demand, rising costs and the lack of a clear horizon put industrial activity in this situation,” he pointed out.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the industry was stagnant in the 3rd quarter, coming from a drop of 0.5% in the 2nd quarter.

The FGV index that measures industry confidence drops for the 5th consecutive month in December, the lowest level since August 2020.

Concerns about the health of public accounts, unemployment that is still high and the accelerated rise in the basic interest rate to contain inflation have caused a deterioration of projections for the Brazilian economy in 2022.

The current average of financial market projections points to an increase of 4.50% of GDP in 2021 and 0.36% in 2022, well below the global average. And analysts point to the risk of stagnation and even downturn this year.