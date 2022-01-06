Industrial production drops 0.2% in November compared to October, sixth consecutive negative result and frustrating projections

(Shutterstock)

Industrial production registered a drop of 0.2% in November compared to October, registering the sixth consecutive month of results in the negative field, a period in which it adds up to a decline of 4.0%. In comparison with November 2020, the industry retreated 4.4% compared to November 2021. The data were released this Thursday (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data frustrated estimates. The median expectation of analysts heard by Refinitive was a slight increase of 0.1% in the monthly comparison, and a fall of 4.2% in the annual comparison.

Despite accumulating, in the 11 months of 2021, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, the industry continues to move further and further away from the pre-pandemic level, highlights the Institute.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“When we look at the previous year, the results throughout 2021 are almost always positive, as the basis for comparison is low, since at the beginning of the pandemic the industry stopped its activities, with the year 2020 closing with a setback of 4.5%. However, analyzing month by month, we observe that, of the 11 information from 2021, nine were negative. In other words, the industrial sector still faces many difficulties, currently 4.3% below the production level it was in February 2020”, explains the research manager, André Macedo.

He recalls that the sector is still suffering from the effects of the global pandemic, which caused a shortage of some inputs and increased the cost of production.

“In addition, the industry suffers from rising interest rates and falling demand, impacted by high inflation and precarious employment conditions, since with lower income, the worker consumes less”, assesses Macedo.

“The production of capital goods decreased by 3.0% and eliminated the 1.8% increase seen in October. The semi-durable and intermediate goods categories registered stability, and they account for 80% of the industry average, so we have a result close to stability in the general average. The durable consumer goods sector had the only positive rate of 0.5%”, points out Macedo.

This also highlights that the industrial sectors showed a different movement from what they had been showing for most of the year 2021.

“Slightly less than half, twelve out of 26, of the surveyed branches had negative results. This is something different from what we have been observing, that is, more activities in the negative field than in the positive one”, highlights Macedo.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Among activities, the main negative influences came from rubber and plastic products (-4.8%), which lost all the accumulated expansion (3.5%) in September and October, in addition to metallurgy (-3 .0%), which marked the third consecutive drop, accumulating a loss of 7.7% in the period.

In comparison with November 2020, the industry decreased 4.4% in November 2021, with negative results in three of the four major economic categories, in 19 of the 26 sectors, 55 of the 79 groups and 59.1% of the 805 products surveyed . November 2021 had the same number of business days (20) as the same month in the previous year (20).

In the index accumulated in the year, compared to the same period of the previous year, the expansion of 4.7% in the industry average was accompanied by positive results in all major economic categories, 18 out of 26 branches, 55 out of 79 groups and 65.0 % of the 805 products surveyed.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!