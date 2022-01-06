Inflatable castle blows away and a child dies

An 8-year-old child died and eight more were injured after an inflatable toy castle was blown away by the wind, at around 8 pm local time yesterday, in Mislata, a city in the province of Valencia, Spain.

According to the Fire Department, the 8-year-old girl fell headfirst to the ground after being thrown by the inflatable. In addition to her, a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured and was supported by rescuers.

Among the eight children, some had minor injuries and left even before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to witness reports to the newspaper Las Provincias, the strong gust of wind took everyone by surprise, as adults and children walked in the square.

video of them @BombersValencia In the area of ​​the incident to the fair of Mislata, review the installations to discard that there is atrapats low l’unflable. Our three thousand recovery projects have the least effects that have been sustained by the mitjans sanitaris. pic.twitter.com/0yIZTVlzXj — Bombers Consortium VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022

“The children fell to the other side and the first reaction we had was to lift the castle to see if there was someone underneath. The older girl was unconscious on the ground. They raised her hand and she didn’t respond,” said Noemí, 24, , to the newspaper.

Mislata City Council declared official mourning until next Friday (7). Today the city would host the Reis Magos holiday parade, but the event was also cancelled.

The city also said it will provide police with annual inspection certificates of the attraction and installation of the equipment.