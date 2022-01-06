Influencer starts selling farts like NFT

Possibly the most bizarre – and disgusting – blockchain application has just come to life, with a TikTok influencer announcing she will sell her farts as NFT. Stephanie Matto, who became famous after participating in the reality show “90-Day Fiance”, started farting inside jars and selling the gauzes to interested parties.

Disturbingly, and bizarrely, their “products” were a hit. She sold countless numbers of fart jars for $1,000 each and even earned $50,000 a week, nearly $300,000.

As fart production caused health problems for the influencer and she ended up being hospitalized, it seems that she decided to “retire” to sell NFTs of those flatulences.

“These NFTs are just as cute, unique and rare as my real poots! You can practically smell how delicious they are through the screen.” says Matto on his Fart Jars NFT website. “Use your imagination!”

Woman is hospitalized for farting a lot

The influencer who made a lot of money selling farts in pots announced her retirement after she was rushed to hospital for farting too much.

She was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pain. Doctors told her the symptoms were caused by the excess gas caused by her diet of beans, eggs and banana protein shakes.

“I kind of feel like I’m the Einstein of farting right now, because I’ve found the perfect formula for farting a lot and also causing me minimal pain”, she said.

She documented her farting journey where she showed her followers the foods and supplements she was eating to fart a lot.

“I thought I was having a stroke and these were my last moments.” she told Jam Press. “I was exaggerating.”

Fart on NFT?

As we are in 2022 and living in a hell of our own making, Matto decided to sell 5,000 NFTs referring to farts in pots. Each NFT token is costing 0.05 ETH, about $150 at the current price.

Non-fungible tokens are most often associated with images and artwork, but they can be anything.

The influencer has launched a website to sell NFT farts and this may definitely be the weirdest, nastiest, nastiest way to make money – but there will always be a market for weird NFTs, at least as long as there are idiots to buy them.

The influencer’s website says that 100 of the virtual fart pots can be exchanged for real world fart pots, so she’s not giving up on the fart pot completely.

Another 70 tokens will be redeemable for used panties and 30 can be exchanged for some of the woman’s used lingerie.