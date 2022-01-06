Ingrid Guimarães and Luísa Sonza defend Ivete Sangalo after Bolsonaro speaks

Tico Santa Cruz and MC Rebecca also took a stand after the president said he made changes to the Rouanet Law to help newcomers and not established artists

Reproduction/Instagram/ivetesangalo/06.01.2022 Ivete Sangalo received support from famous people after being quoted in Bolsonaro’s speech



The actress Ingrid Guimaraes, the singer Luisa Sonza and other artists came out in defense of Ivete Sangalo after the artist was quoted in a speech given by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a press conference he granted after being discharged from the hospital. “We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. When I entered the government, the limit for museums, for example, was R$ 60 million, the limit for artists was R$ 10 million per year. I went up to R$ 1 million and, talking to Mário Frias, we are going to increase the limit in the next few days to R$ 500 thousand. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting a career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs, like dear Ivete Sangalo. She’s upset, José de Abreu is upset because their fat tit of getting up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defending the president on duty has ended. I don’t want you to defend me, I want you to speak the truth about me”, declared the president.

Ingrid commented on the matter in a post made by an Instagram gossip page: “Bossal. It even seems that Ivete needs a law. This is his dream: that we need him for something”. Singer Luísa Sonza agreed: “Wow, exactly! Ridiculous”. The owner of the hit Penhasco also spoke about the president’s speech in a post by POPline: “I really wanted to talk normal and hit him [Bolsonaro] with arguments, but I feel so angry that I just want to curse this disgrace”. MC Rebecca he also positioned himself: “And look, he’s president and doesn’t know anything about the Rouanet Law”. The singer Tico Santa Cruz posted a print of several news about social actions carried out by the singer from Bahia in recent years and captioned: “More Ivete Sangalo and less Bolsonaro”.

The projects registered in the Rouanet law they are available for public consultation in the VerSalic tool and, when searching for the name of Ivete Sangalo, no recent project by the singer appears. The last entry was in 2016 for the social project “Orquestra Juvenil da Bahia e Ivete Sangalo”, in which it sought to raise a little more than R$1.5 million, but no amount was raised. It is worth remembering that on December 31st, the Special Secretary of Culture Mário Frias criticized Ivete for stimulating a choir in a show held in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, in which the audience told the president to go get a drink at the c*. “Queen Ivete spent all her years of widespread PT robbery, as a means of imposing an abominable ideology, in absolute silence. Today, it lends itself to the ridiculous role of being an animator of a leftist militant, as it is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite”, declared the minister.