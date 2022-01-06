Instagram advertises three different feed types for the social network; know everything!

New year, new life… or new feed! As of this Wednesday (5), Instagram must start testing for the return of the feed in chronological order. In this format, photos and videos are sorted from newest to oldest. In addition to this news, according to the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri, two other new formats are starting to arrive in user applications.

On Twitter, Mosseri gave more details about the change. “We think it’s important that you can get a chronological feed quickly, if you’re interested, and see the latest news posted by the accounts you follow.” he said.

Still, the executive explained that users will be able to choose between three options to organize their accounts. Home: a feed similar to what it is today, showing recommendations between the profile posts followed; Following: where the accounts publications followed will be organized in chronological order, without algorithm interference; and Favorites: where posts from accounts that the user defined as “favorites” will be highlighted.

Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to eat. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

At the end of last year, he had already revealed that the social network was planning to return the chronological feed, which was replaced in 2016, when Instagram adopted a model that prioritized profiles with which users interacted most. For Adam, “It’s important that people feel good about the time they spend using the app” and one of the ways is to give more “autonomy and transparency” to users.

Despite the new information, there is no official date for the three formats to reach everyone. According to the TechTudo channel, the tests should be expanded in the coming weeks, but the Instagram executive expects the final version of the application to be launched in the first half of this year.

Important: the selection of profiles that will participate in the tests is done randomly by the algorithm, there is no way to guarantee that yours is among them. But a good first step is to keep the app and mobile device always up to date. Here’s the tip!