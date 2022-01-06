Instagram starts testing the feed by chronological order and “favorite” profiles

Instagram has begun testing three new types of feeds, including the much-requested chronological sequence of posts. According to the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri, the change will reach users randomly from this Wednesday (5).

With the change, selected profiles will choose between three different types of feeds on Instagram:

Home: A feed similar to what it is today, filled with recommendations for profiles and pages between profile posts followed. Mainly governed by the platform’s algorithm;

Following: this is a feed in which the posts of accounts followed will be organized in chronological order, without interference from the Instagram algorithm;

Favorites: In this type, posts will be highlighted from accounts the user has defined as “favorites”, such as relatives, favorite content creators, or whatever else you prefer.

Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to eat. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

With the news, Mosseri takes the first step to give Instagram users more control — a promise he made at the end of 2021. For him, “it’s important that people feel good about the time they spend using the app” and he believes that one of the ways to achieve this satisfaction is allowing each one to build their own way of using Instagram.

New Instagram Feeds Coming Soon

There is no exact date for the official premiere of the three different feeds, but testing could be expanded over the next few weeks. The head of Instagram expects the final version of the tool to be released in the first half of this year.

As this is an addition that is still being tested, there are no ways to try it if your profile is not selected by Instagram. It’s worth keeping the app up-to-date on the Play Store and the App Store, though, to ensure that new feeds appear as they become available.

Source: Adam Mosseri