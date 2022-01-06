Instagram starts testing the return of the chronological feed and more feed options – 06/01/2022

In late 2021, Adam Mosseri, president of Instagram, made a promise: to bring the chronological feed back into the app. In the first week of January, through a post on Twitter, he showed how this change in the social network will work.

Three types of feed will be available: Home, Following and Favorites. You will be able to switch between the three layouts to view the contents.

Instagram adopted the engagement feed in 2016. The trend of using algorithms on the first page of social media started with Facebook in the same year and was also adopted by Twitter.

The decision to go back to the app’s origins comes amid a series of investigations into Meta (formerly Facebook) brands called Facebook Papers.

Although the company’s internal studies indicate that Instagram can be toxic to young people, especially women, by prioritizing content about beauty, aesthetic interventions and emphasizing celebrity bodies in the post feed, Mosseri said the app is not “addictive”.

The executive also defended the creation of an independent body responsible for creating standards for all social networks in the market, indicating “how to verify age, design age-appropriate experiences and build parental controls”.

However, to Mosseri, this body should be set up and financed by the social media companies themselves, and did not commit to supporting the creation of a state regulatory agency to do the same.

The new feed

In the main feed (Home), the algorithm will be kept. In other words, it will continue as we know it, with suggestions based on content consumption. The “following” tab will be the one that fulfills the promise: it will show only the accounts you follow in chronological order of posts.

Testing Feed Changes We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to eat. ? pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

The third feed option, “favorites”, will only show selected accounts, such as family, close friends, and people you like to consume content.

According to Mosseri, tests have already started for some accounts and the expectation is that it will reach all profiles by the middle of this year.