Instagram starts tests to return feed in chronological order | Technology

Instagram will once again offer a chronological feed, where photos and videos are sorted from newest to oldest. According to the social network, the novelty began to be released in the testing phase and should reach all users during the first half of 2022.

The chronological feed was used by Instagram in the early years of its existence. It was replaced in 2016, when the social network adopted a model that prioritizes profiles with which users interact most.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri used social media to provide more details about the move. The executive said that users will be able to choose between three options:

Home: the feed in the current model, where Instagram sorts posts based on what it believes will attract the most interest and includes account recommendations that users don’t follow;

Following: the feed in chronological order with only the accounts that users follow, and no recommendations from the social network;

Favorites: option for users to create a list to ensure they see posts from some profiles, such as close friends.

“We think it’s important that you can get a chronological feed quickly, if you’re interested, and see the latest news published by the accounts you follow,” said Mosseri.

According to Mosseri, the change would bring “more transparency”, “accountability” and “more control” to users. In recent months, Instagram has come in for criticism after whistleblower Frances Haugen said Facebook’s products harm children.