integration could happen soon

The launch of Discord on PlayStation may be closer than we thought. After Sony partnered with the communications app last year, one user has apparently already found a button to integrate a PlayStation Network account into the service.

On the “Connections” tab, in addition to the usual networks already available, an icon to link to the PSN was detected and the print was already running Reddit since the beginning of December, but it only gained repercussion recently. The option has not yet been released to the entire community. Look:

A Discord user was able to unlock the option to link his PlayStation account to Discord. Looks like the PSN x Discord integration is happening soon. 👀https://t.co/hBTeN4UuMN #PS5 #Discord pic.twitter.com/n5fne58hj6 — AJ | Okami Games 🕹 (@Okami13_) January 4, 2022

A user managed to unlock the option to link their PlayStation account to Discord. It looks like the integration between PSN and Discord will happen soon.

Although Sony has promised more news on the subject by early 2022, it’s worth taking this information with a bit of caution. Even with many interactions in the post, no other players mentioned finding this option in the app.

Discord on PlayStation: Jim Ryan wants to bring gamers closer

Jim Ryan, Executive Director of SIE, greatly celebrated their partnership to launch Discord on PlayStation. According to him, the intention is to bring the community together through the application. Developers are already working to implement the console’s social media feature. See more information!