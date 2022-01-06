Intel Expands Line of 12th Gen Core Processors for Desktop – See Models

Releases range from processors to motherboards and new standard coolers

The presentation at Intel’s CES 2022 showed that the company is not standing still and unveiled the remaining 22 Alder Lake-S chips that will complete its lineup of desktop processors as it seeks to solidify its position at the top of the best gaming processors. The company also announced that the cheaper H670, B660 and H610 chipsets would hit the market soon, helping to alleviate the high platform access price associated with the Z690 motherboards.

Intel also shared details about its new line of coolers that come bundled with its non-K processors, called Laminar. These new coolers seem to add a lot of new cooling features along with some RGB leds, this change in coolers is extremely necessary to compete with the coolers that AMD ships in their kits.

Intel Alder Lake-S Specifications and Pricing

Here we can see the 22 new Intel 65W and 35W chips that complement the three Alder Lake models (Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K) already on the market. As with previous generations, most of these chips come in two variants – a more complete one with integrated graphics and an F-series model without graphics that comes at a lower price. All these chips follow the same basic principles as K series processors and support features like DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 memory, along with PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 interface.

All these new chips feature locked multipliers, meaning they cannot be overclocked via the multiplier. Still, Intel’s new policy of allowing memory overclocking on all of its chips means you can make impressive gains with minimal tweaking.



By the way, the six-core, 12-thread Core i5-12400 stands out as the chip of choice for gamers with its excellent performance combination for $192 ($1088.26 in direct conversion). This chip comes without the E-cores, which means it doesn’t have the hybrid architecture we see in many of the Alder Lake chips, but that doesn’t hurt its competitiveness in its price range. The Core i5 series is attractive, with prices ranging from $223 ($1263.96 direct conversion) for the Core i5-12600 to $167 ($946.56 direct conversion) for the Core i5-12400F.

The higher end models that would be the US$489 Core i9-12900 (£2771.65 in direct conversion) and the $339 Core i7-12700 (£1921.45 in direct conversion) are almost identical to the K series models, so they come with E-cores, but they also have lower clock speeds to stay within 65W of PBP/TDP. This is a significant reduction compared to the 125W rating of the K-series. In addition, Intel has also reduced the Maximum Turbo Power (MTP) on the Core i9 and i7 models by 39W and 10W, respectively. Of course, these changes in power consumption result in less performance, but they also offer a cooler system and friendlier price than K-series chips.

Intel’s Core i3 lineup also looks impressive, with four performance cores (these processors don’t have E-cores either) and eight threads together with the Intel UHD Graphics 730. Prices range from US$97 (R$549.80 in conversion). direct) for Core i3-12100F up to US$143 (R$810.52 in direct conversion) from Core i3-12300, both of which seem to be very good chips for the entry-level segment. Unfortunately, both Intel and AMD pulled out of processors costing less than $140 in this period of chip shortage, so supply has been tight, but we expect to see these processors become more available to home users.



Intel also introduced its $64 Pentium Gold G7400 processors ($362.75 direct conversion) and the $42 Celeron G6900 ($238.06 direct conversion) for the “super entry” segment. These dual-core chips come with four threads and have a very limited UHD Graphics 710 graphics chip compared to others. Intel’s T-series chips, which come with a 35W TDP and are popular for ultra-compact systems like HTPCs and passively cooled devices, are also available in a wide range of configurations.

Intel Alder Lake-S 65W and 35W market comparisons

Here we can view Intel’s benchmarks from within their own test environment, but as with all vendor-supplied benchmarks, regard them with skepticism. Intel compared its Core i5-12600 and Core i9-129900 with the Ryzen 7 5700G across a range of productivity and creative workloads, and as you can imagine, these benchmarks reveal big gains for Intel chips. Intel has also shown impressive performance gains for the Core i9-12900 over the previous generation i9-11900, positioning it as a great solution for casual gamers.

Details of the die of Alder Lake processors

MSI recently confirmed via a live broadcast that Intel uses two different arrays for the Alder Lake series: one array has eight P cores and eight E cores (8P + 8E), and another has just six P cores (6 + 0 ). Obviously, the latter die is much smaller and therefore more economical, making a lot more sense for use on non-hybrid Alder Lake chips with six or fewer cores.

However, the leak test indicates that Core i5-12400 chips vary from chip to chip and can come with any matrix type. This means that the C0 chips actually have a total of eight P cores and eight E cores, but Intel disables the extra cores to reduce them to a 6 + 0 design. Naturally, this helps the company sell larger arrays that show defects during manufacture. It can also help improve sourcing and manufacturing efficiency when there are no “perfect” 6 + 0 dies and not enough defects available.

The physical difference between the arrays – the 8P + 8E design ring bus extends to cover the disabled E-cores and P-cores – implies that H0 arrays with 6 + 0 will have lower core-to-core latencies. This could theoretically lead to slightly faster performance under certain conditions. Furthermore, anecdotal evidence also suggests that H0 chips require less power.

New Intel Laminar Coolers

We’ve already seen signs of Intel’s new Laminar coolers, but now we have all the details. These coolers are designed to address two main shortcomings of standard Intel coolers: Limitations and thermal dissipation aesthetics. Original AMD coolers have long surpassed Intel in both departments, so this is a badly needed update.

Laminar coolers are compatible with the LGA1700 socket and come in three variants. The Laminar RH1 features controllable aRGB lighting and features a large copper column to improve thermal dissipation. Intel claims near-silent operation at 2.6 BA. This cooler comes with the Core i9 model locked.

The Laminar RM1 comes for Core i7, i5 and i3 non-K models and comes without RGB lighting (has a decorative blue ring lining the fins). Intel rates this cooler as ‘silent performance’ at 3.9 BA. Laminar RS1 completes the new family of coolers, is the smallest of the bunch and will only ship with Pentium and Celeron chips with lower power. This cooler does not have a noise rating listed.

Intel will also make these coolers available separately from the chips, but you will have to buy them in batches of 1000 units. While this puts them out of reach for most casual consumers, it does mean that we will eventually see these coolers at retail outlets through third-party vendors.

Intel H670, B660 and H610 Chipsets

Intel’s pricing model with Alder Lake chips is aggressive – based on their performance, each model competes with competing Ryzen 5000 chips. This means Alder Lake chips are cost-effective but the high price associated with the boards -Z690 motherboard has been a pain point that, in some cases, allows AMD to remain competitive in overall system costs. These high prices tend to mainly result in support for DDR5 and the PCIe 5.0 interface. The scarcity of DDR5 modules and the price escalation resulting from the technology change certainly didn’t help the bills either. Unfortunately, there are very few DDR4 Z690 motherboard options available.

Intel plans to solve the problem of high motherboard prices with the launch of the H670, B600 and H610 chipsets. Informing that we should expect that new motherboards with these chipsets will predominantly support low-cost DDR4 memory, and some will avoid the PCIe 5.0 interface to save costs.

Notably, memory overclocking is allowed with all Alder Lake processors, including locked models, on the B660 and H470 platforms. Like Alder Lake chips, new motherboards start shipping today. We still do not have information on prices and availability in the Brazilian market.

