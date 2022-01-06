Intel launches its new cooler box for 12th generation Core, the Laminar

There will be three models aimed at different levels of performance

Intel has officially unveiled the new cooler boxes of its 12th generation Intel Core processors, codenamed Alder Lake-S. Intel Laminars have been showing up in leaks since the end of last year, and now the company has officially released a set of three models, the Laminar RH1, Laminar RM1 and Laminar RS1.

All are geared towards 65W heat dissipation, that is, focused on more basic models, probably just the ones without the possibility of overclocking. The most basic model is Laminar RS1, which will be present in Pentium Gold and Celeron line processors, has a three-year warranty and brings the most discreet profile, serving this set of low-heat CPUs.

Next, much of the lineup will be covered by the Laminar RM1, a cooler box with a slightly higher profile, mounted on metal structures and with a new fan, in addition to a copper contact base. It is capable of operating in a silent profile, generating only 3.9 BA, and will be combined with Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

Finally, the RH1 is the most robust model of the Laminar. Its profile is taller and the look is quite imposing, with the addition of a thicker copper column, quiet operation of just 2.6 BA and a set of customizable aRGB LEDs. As is to be expected, only the most expensive models in the Intel Core line, the Core i9, will bring this cooler model in the box.

