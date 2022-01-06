Inter enters the fight with Santos and shows interest in Ricardo Goulart | football

Inter is still on the market. The search for the attack is not restricted to Nikão and Wesley Moraes. The direction sought information about Ricardo Goulart, who has been without a club since he split from Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, and received a project from Santos.

So far, there hasn’t been a Gaucho onslaught. It was a request for information about the attacker and what he plans for the rest of his career. As the ge found out, the contact took place during negotiations by Nikão, since both have the same manager.

Goulart left Asia in November but has not been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder played 13 times. All matches took place for the Chinese Superliga. He rocked the nets on seven occasions and contributed an assist.

Santos set up a plan to attract him. The proposal involves marketing actions, using the image of the player as a poster boy, among other initiatives. Ricardo Goulart welcomed

Revealed by Santo André, Ricardo Goulart played for Inter in 2011. He captivated then coach Paulo Roberto Falcão and was even used in the elimination of Libertadores, when the team lost 2-1 to Peñarol at Beira-Rio.

The São José dos Campos native of São Paulo also worked in Goiás, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras and Hebei Fortune, in China. At Raposa, he played an important role in the titles of Brasileirão in 2013 and 2014.

While watching Ricardo Goulart, Inter works to seal the other signings. Wesley is scheduled to arrive this Thursday in Porto Alegre. Liziero has a loan scheduled for 2022. And Nikão is still solving the last pending issues in the negotiation.