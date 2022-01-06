Inter runs into a wage request and does not advance by defensive midfielder Flávio | International

Inter did not reach an agreement with defensive midfielder Flávio, from Giresunspor, from Turkey, on loan from Trabzonspor. There was no progress in salary discussions with the midfielder, which prevents the deal from taking place.

The Colorado attempt was on loan until June 30, 2023 and was advanced by ge. However, Colorado contacts with the player did not lead to a financial settlement, as Uol said and confirmed the ge at night .

1 of 1 Flávio signs contract with Trabzonspor, from Turkey — Photo: Publicity Flávio signs contract with Trabzonspor, from Turkey — Photo: Disclosure

Inter agreed, this Wednesday, to loan also defensive midfielder Liziero from São Paulo. Thus, it guarantees at least one reinforcement for the sector, in addition to having renewed it with Rodrigo Lindoso. On the other hand, is about to announce the departure of Patrick to São Paulo.

In addition to the midfielder, Colorado also has an agreement with Wesley Moraes, who arrives in Porto Alegre this Thursday, and has very advanced negotiations with Nikão, who was free after the end of his contract with Athletico.

On the market, he also showed interest in attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. However, the player has a more advanced conversation with Santos, the main interested party.