International press highlights controversy over Australia’s decision to stop Djokovic – 06/01/2022 – Sport

The international press reflects on this Thursday (6) the decision of Australia to bar the entry of tennis player Novak Djokovic.

The world’s number 1 tennis player is at the center of a controversy for not revealing whether he was immunized against Covid-19. In addition, he sought special authorization to compete in the tournament, in which he would try for the 21st Grand Slam title.

He filed for an injunction to prevent deportation.

The New York Times claims that, having been denied entry to Australia, tennis player Novak Djokovic ends his chance to defend his title of champion at the Australian Open.

The headline of the judicial fight against deportation shares space in the Australian The Age with a photo of the tennis player with his mouth open and an expression of astonishment.

Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald highlights the opinion of Abul Rizvi, former deputy immigration secretary, who calls the situation ridiculous. He writes about the difference between special authorization for the tournament and clearance to enter the country and says it is surprising that government agencies have not acted to prevent the problem.

For Serbian Telegraf, the best tennis player in the world received shameful treatment in Melbourne after being banned from Australia.

The fury in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, is highlighted in The Times. The Daily Beast addresses Djokovic’s attempt to stay in Australia to play in the tournament.