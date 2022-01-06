Internet is unforgiving and Djokovic barred in Australia becomes meme – 05/01/2022

Novak Djokovic caused a stir on Wednesday when he tried to enter Australia without proof of covid-19 vaccine. He was stopped at Melbourne Airport and had his visa canceled to stay in the country. Thus, the Serbian tennis player is prevented from playing in the Australian Open. The internet, of course, was unforgiving and made a point of toasting the situation with several memes.

The last hours of Djokovic were eventful. Yesterday (4) he received a medical exception to compete in the Australian Open tennis in the country even though he refused to prove vaccination. When he landed at Tullamarine Airport at dawn today (local time), however, he was stopped by the federal customs service.

Officials noticed a nonconformity in the visa he had applied for and contacted the Victorian state government, which would have rejected the Serb’s application for entry into the country because of the type of visa: to enter Australia without proof of vaccination, Djokovic should have applied. another model of the document.

There were more than seven hours of uncertainty about the entry or not of the tennis player in Australia, and now the Reuters agency reports that Djokovic’s visa was denied. As a result, he cannot leave the airport and must fly back within the next few hours.

See the memes:

Tennis player was exempt from the Australian Open

Djokovic’s entry into Australia has been a matter of debate for weeks as the Serb refuses to prove whether he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Several local authorities have spent the last few days reiterating that the tennis player would only enter the country if he presented the vaccination schedule, and it was precisely this demand that made the Serb give up playing in the ATP Cup in the country.

Yesterday (4), however, the Australian Open surprised by granting Djokovic a medical exception to play even without proving his vaccination. “He requested a medical exception, which was passed after a rigorous process that involved two separate expert panels,” says an official statement from the tournament. The decision to let the Serb into the country would have been taken jointly with an agency of the Australian Ministry of Health.

The Australian Open claims that 26 people, including players, coaches and officials, have requested exceptions of some kind, but only a few have managed. “Anyone who met the conditions was allowed to come. There were no special favors. There are no privileges for Novak,” says tournament boss Craig Tilley.

What do the entry protocols in the country say

Australia’s protocol provides for exceptions for the entry of unvaccinated people into the country in cases, for example, if the person has an acute medical condition that prevents vaccination, or has had a serious reaction after the first dose, or has recently contracted the virus and because of that, not having had enough time to complete the vaccination schedule, among other specific cases. Neither Djokovic nor the Australian Open, however, go into details about the reason for the exemption granted to the tennis player yesterday.

Djokovic Fosters Vaccine Distrust

Novak Djokovic’s questioned position on the pandemic in general and vaccines in particular has been no secret for many months. “Personally, I’m not pro-vaccine,” he declared in 2020. Shortly thereafter, his wife Jelena was profiled on social media to disseminate misinformation about vaccination.

Djokovic also hosted a tennis tournament when the entire ATP circuit was disrupted by the pandemic, which resulted in several players testing positive for covid-19, including Djokovic himself.

Recently, he again insisted that denying the vaccine “is everyone’s right”, ignoring the fact that immunization is a collective pact that only works if it involves the whole of society, not just a part of it.

The covid-19 vaccine, as is consensus among experts, has been the main factor in reducing deaths from the disease worldwide. More than 5.4 million people have been victims of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 600 thousand in Brazil.

Serbia is the current champion of the Australian Open

Djokovic is the current leader of the ATP singles world ranking and has won the last three editions of the Australian Open, a tournament in which he has the best results on the entire circuit. If he actually comes to dispute this edition, he could win the 21st Grand Slam title and surpass Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the biggest winner.