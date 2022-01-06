IR table goes to seventh year without update and accumulates 130% lag





Photo: Marcello Casal Jr. / Agência Brasil

The progressive table of Personal Income Tax, in 2022, will complete seven years without being updated. The table is used to define the exemption and collection ranges for different income tax rates on salary.

In practice, the situation shows that more and more people have been losing the exemption or moving to bands where they must pay a higher tax. That’s because inflation and wages continued to rise while income cuts were frozen at 2015 values, when the last update was made.

This last review took place in the second government of Dilma Rousseff. Since that date, the exemption range is fixed at R$1,903.98: all people who earn up to this amount in one month do not pay tax.

In 2015, however, this left out of the Lion’s bite all workers who received up to twice the minimum wage at the time, which was BRL 788 (the cut for exemption was equivalent to 2.4 times the minimum wage ) .

Today, whoever receives 1.6 minimum wages – R$ 1,212 in 2022 – will already fall into the first collection range, in which there is a 7.5% IR discount on salary at source.

If, since 2015, the income tax table had followed inflation, which has accumulated 44% since then, all workers who earn up to R$2,744.31 would be free to pay the tax, according to calculations made by Confirp Accounting Consulting.

“Not updating the table is a way of indirectly increasing the tax, without actually having to increase the tax”, says the Executive Director of Confirp, Richard Domingos.

“The salaries of taxpayers have collective bargaining agreements, which are just a readjustment that restores inflation, they are not an increase in income. Every time the government does not correct the table [do IR], it increases the number of people paying more tax.”

The government even included an update in the table in its proposal for a tax reform on income tax, presented at the end of last year, which would raise the exemption range from the current R$1,903.98 to R$2,500 – even below the accumulated inflation since the 2015 correction. The bill, however, stalled in the Senate and still has no prospect of a vote.

Wanted, the Ministry of Economy and the Internal Revenue Service did not comment.

People who earn from BRL 1,903.98 to BRL 4,664.68 pay progressive income tax rates ranging from 7.5% to 22.5%, as their income range increases. From R$ 4,664.68 upwards, everyone pays the maximum discount of 27.5%.

lag

Despite the long and unprecedented interval without any update, it is not new that the IR table is falling behind inflation and causing more and more taxpayers to be swallowed into higher tax ranges.

Calculations made by Confip show that, since 1996, the first year in which the income tax returns were made entirely under the Plano Real, the difference in the values ​​in the table is 130.8%.

In other words, the current exemption range is 130.8% below what it should have been if it had recomposed all accumulated inflation since then.

In January 1996, everyone earning up to R$900 was exempt from the Income Tax. The value was the equivalent of eight times the minimum wage at the time, R$112. Since then, this exemption was corrected in 111 .5% to the current R$1,903.

In the same period, however, inflation measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was more than triple, from 388.3%. For it, everyone who currently earns up to R$ 4,394.84 should not pay income tax.

Those who earn this amount today have a 22.5% discount on their salary, the second highest on the table.

Source: with information from CNN