Is Bruno Magri jealous of his ex-girlfriend Viih Tube? Understand

In October 2021, Viih Tube announced the end of their romantic relationship with Bruno Magri. According to youtuber, the 3-year relationship “ended out bizarrely well, with a lot of respect and a very sincere conversation.” However, a short time later, a rumor that Magri would have betrayed the famous took the internet.

With the scandal, both spoke and confirmed the betrayal on the part of the young man. On the other hand, with maturity, the ex-BBB commented that she already knew and had no grievances. After all, the episode took place at the beginning of the relationship.

Amidst the controversies, Bruno Magri participated in a video on Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. In it, he confirmed again: “There really was the betrayal, two and a half years ago. But anyway, I don’t know why it leaked now.” In addition, the interviewer asked other questions that gave rise to talk: is the ex-boyfriend jealous of Viih Tube, even though they are separated?

Viih Tube and Bruno Magri. Image: Reproduction/Instagram.

Bruno Magri reveals that he’s not jealous of Viih Tube and its ‘catchy’ reputation

In addition to the controversies surrounding the end of his relationship with Viih Tube, Bruno Magri was involved in other similar situations. In an interview with Matheus Mazzafera, the influencer had to answer a delicate question about jealousy.

When asked about his ex-girlfriend, he replied that he was not jealous of seeing Viih kissing a lot in ‘Gkay’s Farofa’. At the party, the famous woman kissed 46 people and had an affair with Lipe Ribeiro – which remains firm and strong after the New Year.

However, Magri revealed what he thinks of the memes that make youtuber. Soon, he admitted that he prefers to close his eyes and not see some of the posts. “Some [memes] I think it’s funny. I prefer not to see much about it, but some I think it’s funny,” he said.