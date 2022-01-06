Is eating food that has expired bad for your health? – 06/01/2022

You open your closet and find a chocolate you’ve kept for months that you don’t even remember anymore—a surprise as good as finding money in your pocket. But when he looks at the unopened package, he realizes that the expiration date has just expired. So, is it still possible to eat?

First, it is important to know how maturity dates work in Brazil. Around here, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) prefers to opt for stricter control standards, as explained by Thalita Antony de Souza Lima, general manager of food at the regulatory organization. In the country, it is required that the items bring a safe period for consumption. After that date, they can no longer be traded.

However, in 2021, Abia (Brazilian Association of the Food Industry) proposed to indicate a preferential date for consumption, allowing non-perishable products to be sold after this period. The proposal was presented at the National Supply Chain Forum, promoted by Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), but there has been no formal request to the government on the matter.

The idea, also called best before (something like: better consume before), is already applied in some countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, where manufacturers choose to declare the validity on the package or the preferred date. Elsewhere, such as the United States, few products, including infant formula and meat products, need a nationally set deadline. Date-setting on packages is almost always the responsibility of local authorities. This flexibility, for many agencies, is seen as a way to avoid wasting food.

Conservation is as important as shelf life.

But is this deadline really reliable? Who defines them? According to Lima, the manufacturers themselves are also responsible for giving instructions for conservation and storage, as well as declaring this information on labels.

Tests carried out in factories are extremely thorough. Each type of product demands a way to test, that is, there is no general test that can be applied to verify the durability of all types of food.

Conservation is also taken into account in production and packaging. And then something enters that confuses a lot of people. The expiration date corresponds to the period in which the product is safe until opened. And, by law, organizations must say on the label how much time is left to eat after opening.

Conservation is crucial in ensuring the quality of the item. In this sense, it is not enough for the product to be on time. It must be transported and stored as directed by the manufacturer.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to find something that has not expired, but that, when opened, has a strange color or a liquid that is different from normal”, exemplifies Renata Ernlund Freitas de Macedo, PhD in food technology and professor at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná). This usually occurs when the carrier or retailer has not exactly followed the temperature and storage standards set by the manufacturer.

Now you understand why Erick Jacquin was so angry when a restaurant owner left the freezer off all night on his reality show Nightmare in the Kitchen.

Better not to risk it?

But then, can I or can I not eat my chocolatinho that has expired? Well, Macedo remembers that, for safety reasons, the expiry date printed on products usually has a slack, not being so exact. So, it may be that consuming a non-perishable item a day after the one indicated there will not do much damage.

On the other hand, there is no way to guarantee security. Also because, as mentioned by nutritionist Fabiana Fontes, from Clínica Reviva, in Fortaleza (CE), being guided only by the appearance of the product can be deceiving. “There are preservatives that keep foods beautiful even after they have lost their quality,” he says.

And then you are the one who will pay for this account. The specialist explains that the organs most affected by the ingestion of a spoiled product are the stomach and intestine. The former may try to expel what is bad for you, leading to nausea and vomiting. In the second, diarrhea, cramps and gas can start. If the condition evolves, there may be gastric inflammation, dehydration, fainting, headaches and, depending on the contaminating agent, evolution to cysticercosis or more severe parasitosis, alert Sources.

Knowing this scenario, the nutritionist advises that you evaluate the smell of expired food and its consistency, but reinforces that it is always better to be careful.