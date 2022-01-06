is it worth investing in sustainable companies?

The environment, social concern and governance tripod, summarized in the acronym ESG, has gained considerable prominence in the markets in recent years. But why are these policies important to companies? Are these companies more profitable to invest?

Two specialists spoke about this in the UOL Investor’s Guide, a series of fortnightly and free events by UOL Investimentos for those who want to learn how to deal with their own money in an efficient and healthy way. They are: Mariana Oiticica, partner at BTG Pactual and co-head of the bank’s ESG and Impact Investment, and Larissa Quaresma, investment analyst at Empiricus, responsible for the institution’s ESG portfolio. Check out the highlights of the conversation below, in video and text.

Watch the program in full:

After all, what is ESG?

According to Mariana Oiticica, the acronym means that the company is responsible for day-to-day activities. “First, it respects the environment or makes the impact on the environment as small as possible,” he said.

Second, the social aspect can be summarized in corporations that have a healthy relationship with the interested community (so-called “stakeholders”), which are employees, suppliers and consumers. A clear example of social action is having a career development plan for the growth of employees.

A third important point is governance. “Governance establishes the processes and committees with the functions determined in the company. And governance ensures that everything that was determined in terms of strategy is fulfilled in the long term,” said Mariana.

“So, companies that adopt ESG as a pillar have their businesses in a sustainable and transparent way in relation to these players,” he said.

Why are these policies important?

Larissa Quaresma explains that, in the early 2000s, companies began to incorporate ESG into their discourse. In practice, however, the performances were far from ideal.

“But, over time, this theme has evolved a lot, and today it is seen almost as a leading indicator of the success of that business,” he stated.

An example of the importance of evaluating these criteria is to understand how a pulp company, which uses wood as its raw material, deals with forest preservation. “If it doesn’t preserve and just deforest, it won’t generate raw material for tomorrow,” he said.

Other cases that can be taken into account are companies in the health sector. “Do customers feel well cared for? Are doctors well paid, with a fair workload? If the doctor is overworked, being exploited and underpaid, over time the customers will notice and will abandon that operator,” said Larissa.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand that ESG goes beyond issues related to the environment. From the point of view of companies, according to the investment analyst at Empiricus, “it becomes a good indicator of the sustainability of the business.”

How to identify companies?

Mariana says investors can request reports issued by banks on sectors and companies. Thus, they can understand the bottlenecks of each segment. “From there, banks establish which companies are at the forefront of dealing with problems.”

On the other hand, Larissa emphasizes that the company’s transparency is already an excellent step to be evaluated. “If the company has a sustainability report and opens all the relevant metrics for its sector, it’s a good indicator. Then, it’s time to compare the numbers between companies in the same sector,” he said.

Another important point for the ESG agenda is for investors to understand how the remuneration of the company’s senior management is connected to the established goals, according to an analyst at Empiricus.

There are also specific indicators on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the ISE (Corporate Sustainability Index) and the S&P/B3 Brasil ESG —a partnership between B3 and S&P Dow Jones.

For Larissa, from Empiricus, the professional investor needs to go beyond the indicators. “One company scores 80 and the other 90. That’s fine, but why? Did you consider transparency or performance more?”, he said.

Mariana, from BTG, believes that indices can evolve over time and change their composition. “In my view, the important thing about these indices is that they are mobile. The weight and practice of each company are taken into account when increasing or decreasing the company’s relevance,” he said.

Are companies that adopt ESG more profitable?

According to Mariana, in Brazil there is still little data to measure this aspect efficiently. However, it is possible to observe the history of more developed regions, such as Europe, where there are indexes for companies that have superior ESG scores. “And these indices are consistently more profitable than traditional ones,” he said.

She also believes that companies that have incorporated ESG are more ready for possible market disruptions. “A company like this is better prepared to deal with any innovation. Therefore, they are more profitable in the long term,” he declared.

Empiricus analyst agrees. And he adds that companies that adopt such practices are financially sustainable. “Those who do it, already sustain themselves, make a profit, and now they are running after ensuring that the business will survive in the future,” he stated.