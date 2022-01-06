Italian mafia boss found by police after 20 years on the run thanks to Google Maps; understand

Lucky for the day: You weren’t photographed by Google Maps — and you’re not even being searched by the police! Kkkk It sounds like a lie, but the platform’s feature, which offers photos so that people can see the places they are going to visit, ended up resulting in the arrest of an Italian mafia boss. According to the BBC this Wednesday (5), Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was found in Galapagar, Spain, thanks to the clicks made by Street View.

The publication reported that the criminal had married and lived in the city under the false name of Manuel. As authorities already suspected that Gammino was in the European country, the photo aroused suspicion in officials as soon as it was seen online and a more thorough investigation was launched. In the click, the mobster is in front of a grocery store talking to a man.

Gioacchino, who was a member of a Sicilian mob group known as the Stidda, escaped from prison in Rome in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison the following year for murder. Since then, he was on the most wanted criminals list.

As people’s faces blur in photos on the platform, the grocery store sign was instrumental in solving Gammino’s whereabouts. Taking a closer look at the surroundings of the El Huerto de Manu store, or Jardim de Manu in Portuguese, authorities located the restaurant Cocina de Manu, which specializes in Sicilian cuisine recipes. The establishment had a Facebook page, and it was there that investigators found Manuel, or rather, Gioacchino Gammino, dressed as a chef in the pictures.

Since many years had passed, recognition was made by the scar on the criminal’s chin. The arrest was made on December 17, but it was only released to the press today. After his arrest, Gammino reportedly told the police: “How did you find me? I haven’t called my family for 10 years”. The mobster is in custody in Spain and Italian police hope to take him back to Italy by the end of February, Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-Mafia police unit, told Reuters news agency.