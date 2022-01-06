Italian mobster arrested in Spain after appearing on Google Maps – News

Considered one of the most wanted fugitives by Italian police, Gioacchino Gammino, a member of the Stidda mafia — a group that has a strong presence in rural Sicily and is a rival to Cosa Nostra — was tracked down and detained in Galapagar, Spain, after being seen in an image in Google Street View.

Outlaw for 20 years, Gammino lived in the Spanish town near Madrid and is known as Manuel. There, he married and worked as a chef, in addition to owning a fruit and vegetable store. Over the years, Sicilian police have carried out several investigations in their search for the 61-year-old criminal. In fact, a European arrest warrant was issued in 2014.

However, the fugitive was only located in Spain, thanks to a Google Street View image that confirmed his whereabouts. The navigation tool, accessible via Google Maps, captured an image of two men talking outside a fruit and vegetable shop called El Huerto de Manu in Galapagar.

Police believed one of the men looked a lot like Gammino, but his identity was only confirmed when they found a list of a nearby restaurant called La Cocina de Manu.

The store and restaurant are closed, but authorities found a photo of Gammino, dressed in his chef’s attire, on a Facebook page. With that, the agents recognized him by the scar on the left side of his chin, in addition to associating the fact that the restaurant’s menu has a dish called Cena Siciliana, in reference to the Italian island.

case details

Gammino was arrested on December 17, 2021, but the details of his capture were only released this Wednesday (5). The case was confirmed by Palermo’s prosecutor, Francesco Lo Voi, who led the latest investigation.

“It’s not like we spent our days digging through Google Maps to find fugitives. It was a lot of long previous investigations that took us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations,” Lo Voi told The Guardian newspaper.

After 20 years in hiding, Gammino thought he had managed to sever all ties to Sicily. Upon his arrest, he reportedly told the police, “How did you find me? I haven’t called my family for ten years.”

Gammino belonged to a mob clan in Agrigento, Sicily, which engaged in a violent feud with Cosa Nostra, Sicily’s main mob network, in the 1990s. He was first arrested in 1984 when investigated by anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, assassinated by the mafia in 1992.

The Italian mobster was wanted for murder and several other mob-related crimes. He was detained for the second time in Barcelona in 1998 and was serving a life sentence in the Rebibbia penitentiary in Rome when, in 2002, he managed to escape during the commotion of a filmmaking in prison.