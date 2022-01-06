Italy Makes Covid Vaccination Mandatory for Over 50s | World

The council of ministers of Italy unanimously authorized this Wednesday (5), a new decree-law that makes vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory in the country for people over 50 years of age.

According to Italian news agency Ansa, which anticipated a draft of the decree, the measure “protects public health and maintains safe conditions for care and assistance services.”

The obligation should start to take effect until the 15th of June, according to the document. People who are proven unable to be vaccinated will be exempt from this obligation.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government had made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health professionals since October last year.

The decision comes on the same day that Italy registered a record of new cases of Covid-19, with 189,109 cases, according to the Italian Ministry of Health. In 24 hours there were 231 deaths.

Italy – one of the first epicenters of the pandemic – has registered 138,276 deaths from coronaviruses since February 2020. Until this Wednesday, there were 6.76 million confirmed cases.