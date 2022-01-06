Itapemirim leaves an employee without salary, a distressed customer and a sad porter at the Tietê bus station – 01/06/2022 – Market

José (fictitious name), 69, works as a baggage handler at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the north of São Paulo, the largest in the country. It has been following the downfall of Viação Itapemirim, controlled by the group of the same name, for over a decade.

“They dominated the Northeast, all the stopping points were theirs, it was a monopoly. I made this stretch myself, from São Paulo to the Northeast and from there to here, I know how it was. The heritage was immense”, says José, who it calls itself ‘charger 134’.

“But about 15 years ago, a family problem began, the sale of property. Old employees started to leave and then things fell apart. Today, most of the schedules are tour companies, with charter buses with the sign ‘at the service of the Kaissara’ or ‘at the service of Itapemirim’. It wasn’t like that before. But it could also have been: sometimes the driver arrives all dressed up, driving an old bus. We get sad, since the company is expected to stop on the 27th.”

From the top of its 31 years at Tietê bus station, the ‘carrier 134’ manages to synthesize the crisis faced by the transport group created in 1953 by the Cola family. When the founder, Camilo Cola, who died in May 2021, decided to become federal deputy in 2007 for the MDB, who succeeded him was the youngest, his namesake. But, according to sources, Camilo Cola Filho had no talent for business and the accounts began to run red. There was also an inheritance struggle with her older sister in 2008 when her mother, Inês, died.

The company was sold to businessman Sidnei Piva in 2017, a year after going into bankruptcy. Piva also took over Viação Kaissara, another company of the Cola family. Today, Itapemirim sums almost R$ 2 billion in tax debts.

Piva was accused of diverting the money from the judicial reorganization to create the ITA – Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, which suspended operations on the eve of Christmas and left thousands of passengers without flying.

The finances of the Itapemirim group in the Piva administration became even more precarious, to the point that the MP-SP (São Paulo Public Ministry) asked, on the 29th, that the businessman’s assets be blocked, as anticipated by the leaf. The request to the judge of the 1st Bankruptcy and Reorganization Court of São Paulo also includes the inclusion of ITA in the judicial reorganization process, the conversion of the judicial reorganization into bankruptcy and the suspension of all auctions for the sale of Itapemirim’s assets. In recess, the Court has not yet ruled on the matter.

On the 30th, the company asked ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) to stop serving 73 cities, with 16 lines, which should happen on the 27th.

One of the most critical problems is the lack of employee pay. Workers at the newly created ITA had already reported salary delays. Now who are facing the perrengue are the workers of Viação Itapemirim and Viação Kaissara.

THE leaf spoke with an employee of Itapemirim who has been with the company for four years. Carla (not her real name), 33, has confirmed the backlog of wages since last month. Part of the team has been using a certificate not to go to work. According to her, the company held a meeting with the team this Wednesday (5) to say that it will make the payment, but did not inform dates.

Another employee, Paula (fictitious name), from Kaissara, has been with the group for 26 years. Also with her salary back, she says that the Kaissara team did not have a meeting with the boss to talk about the payments. According to Paula, when they discover that Kaissara belongs to the same group as Itapemirim, customers are worried and want to know if everything is ok with the buses. “But most of the buses that the company uses today are chartered,” he said.

In Fortaleza, delays in the payment of salaries, food stamps and the second installment of the 13th, in addition to long hours, made Itapemirim workers stop their activities for two days this week, for a few hours. The report spoke with drivers on condition of anonymity.

According to one of the workers, those who do not have another extra function are very afraid of becoming unemployed. The team includes drivers aged 15 or over from Itapemirim.

According to Sinteti, a union of road transport workers in Ceará, during an assembly this Tuesday (4), the employees did not accept the company’s proposal to pay the 13th installment in four installments, paying only one of the five months of the voucher. overdue meal, and settle vacations due in October in installments.

The threat of stoppage of Itapemirim’s bus stations generated a climate of apprehension and uncertainty for those arriving at the Engenheiro João Tomé bus station. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to travel. So far, everything seems to be working. Yesterday [3], I learned that they had paralyzed everything. Out of fear, I came earlier,” said Aparecida dos Santos, 55, who would travel to São Paulo that morning.

In São Paulo, this Wednesday (5), Jader Jacomini Ferreira Júnior, 44, was waiting for a bus from Itapemirim to Bom Jesus do Norte (ES), which arrived two hours late. “I bought the ticket long before this whole Itapemirim thing came out, if I knew, I wouldn’t have bought it. We get scared, right? A delay like that is not normal”.

With his teenage daughter, Ferreira Júnior could have faced the long wait in the VIP room at Itapemirim in Tietê, which was inaugurated with great fanfare in 2019. But the room is closed. A warning at the entrance says the reason is the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers from other vehicles, however, such as Expresso do Sul, Cometa and Expresso Federal, have their respective airlines’ rooms, which maintain security protocols.

Sought to comment on information about bus chartering and back wages, the group did not respond to the report until this text was published.