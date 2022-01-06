‘It’s hard, sad and difficult’ · TV News

Rodrigo Raposo was fired after 15 years of work at Globo Nordeste, an affiliate of Globo in Pernambuco. The journalist vented about the station’s departure from social media. “It’s hard. Sad. Hard,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (5).

In the post, the professional also recalled his trajectory at the company: “I started in 2007 as an intern, I was a reporter, I was a presenter, editor and also a narrator”. In addition to having already presented the local Globo Esporte on some occasions, Raposo also narrated football matches on SporTV.

“I have great faith in God! I can’t live without her. I know the future holds good things for me! As soon as my head cools off, I’ll record a video about my departure out of consideration for you,” he promised. “I’m still strong and strong around here!”, completed the journalist.

In the publication’s comments, co-workers lamented the resignation and demonstrated support for the presenter. “My brother from the other womb, we (together!) forever and ever,” declared presenter Tiago Medeiros. “You’re a giant, Rodrigão! You’re certainly going to make waves in other houses, other platforms! It was a pleasure to share broadcasts with you!”, stated Bernardo Edler, announcer for Grupo Globo.

“Go ahead, friend. You’re one of the great and good. We’ll meet along the way,” said Marcelo Raed. “Success, Rodrigo. You’re amazing,” commented Emmily Virgílio. “Good luck in new directions, my dear. You never lacked competence and talent. Strong hug”, wrote Xico Sá.

Rodrigo is the son of journalist Jota Raposo, one of the founders of Globo Nordeste. See the professional’s publication: