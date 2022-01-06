Jailson arrives this Thursday in São Paulo for exams at Palmeiras

Jailson is close to closing with Palmeiras. (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio)

Midfielder Jailson, who the football director at Palmeiras, Anderson Barros, announced this Wednesday (5) as a likely reinforcement, already has an arrival date. He travels to São Paulo next Thursday (6), takes exams on Friday and, being approved, signs his bond with the Greatest National Champion.

Jailson’s deal with Palmeiras was announced by Anderson Barros during a press conference held this Wednesday afternoon (5). The top hat explained that Danilo Barbosa does not go into the next season.

– We had the loan of Danilo Barbosa not completed. We discussed with the French club through its representative and we were unable to have this position. Today, we are hiring another athlete, Jailson Serqueira, a market opportunity that has been followed for some time.

After not getting the extension of the athlete’s link, a defensive midfielder who was loaned by Nice, from France, Verdão went to the market to hire another player for the position. The name of the time is the former Grêmio player, who ended his contract in Chinese football and is free on the market.

The 26-year-old player started his career with the colors of the team from Rio Grande do Sul and was part of the champion team of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In 2018, he transferred to Fenerbahçe and, since 2020, he was in the Dalian Pro, in China.

