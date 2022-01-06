Jandira hesitates when she becomes jealous of her brother-in-law’s marriage · TV News

Jandira (Micheli Machado) will let out a secret in The More Life, the Better!. In the plot, Neném’s ex-wife (Vladimir Brichta) had an involvement with the player’s brother, Roni (Felipe Abib), in the past, but the two distanced themselves. However, she will be shocked to discover that the rogue is going to get married in jail in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo and will not be able to hide her discomfort.

When he was young, the crook was enchanted by Jandira, which left her shaken, even though she was already having an affair with Neném. That’s why the villain’s name still sends shivers down the spine of the lunchbox seller.

It’s also not clear if there’s anything bigger that explains why she has such a distaste for the bad guy. Fans of the serial speculate that her daughter, Tina (Agnes Brichta), may be the result of a relationship between the two: thus, the girl would not be Neném’s daughter.

At the chapter set to air next Thursday (13) , conspiracy theories will gain traction when Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) informs her that her son will have decided to marry inside the prison.

The lucky one will be Cora (Valentina Bandeira), the villain with whom the boy fell in love and from whom he even took on a debt. Upon hearing the news, Jandira will react very badly, which will make it clear that she still has several unresolved issues with Roni.

Jandira and Roni had an affair

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Afterwards, the channel will premiere at 7pm the plot Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. In the serial, Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado will play doubles who will venture into secret missions.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos revealing what will happen in The More Life, The Better! and other novels.