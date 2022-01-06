January 2022 Calendar of Astronomical Events

The year 2022 will be filled with astronomical events and important space exploration missions. January is just warming up, with good opportunities to observe planets and satellites. That’s why we’ve prepared a calendar with the main astronomical events for you to follow from your window.

Remember that the higher you are and the cleaner your horizon, with no buildings or artificial lights, the better. A pair of binoculars and an astronomical observation website or app (such as Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Safari or Stellarium) can make the experience more interesting.

Check out the most important events in the January sky, visible from Brazil.

5/1: Conjunction between the Moon and Jupiter

It’s not about astrology: the conjunction between the Moon and Jupiter means, simply, that they will appear close by in our sky. Jupiter, the gas giant, has the appearance of a super bright star of fixed light, and will be to the right of the crescent moon, with its graceful thin smile image. Easily visible to the naked eye – if the sky is clear – until 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

6/1: Starlink Launch 4-5

This Thursday (6), it will be possible to see the first batch of the Starlink satellite network, the telecommunications project of the year’s billionaire Elon Musk. With them, there will already be about 4,400 mini-satellites orbiting the Earth, to offer high-speed, low-latency global internet. During the three or four weeks following launch, the satellites can be seen with the naked eye, like a train of lights traveling across the sky.

7/1: Maximum Elongation of Mercury in the East

Of the five planets visible to the naked eye, Mercury is the most difficult to observe, as it is so close to the Sun, which overshadows even the most powerful telescopes. That’s why the so-called elongations, when he gets as far away from our star as possible, are the best chances. Immediately after sunset, you can even see it with the naked eye, as a tiny star near the western horizon (where the sun sets).

10/1: Launch Transporter 3

This is the third commercial mission of SpaceX’s shared cargo project. A Falcon 9 rocket will send dozens of small international client satellites into space.

17/1: Full Moon of the Wolf

A beautiful day to observe the Moon, which will be 100% illuminated. Right after birth, it appears to be even bigger—as we have the references to buildings, trees, and other terrestrial objects. The first full moon of each year is known by cultures in the north of the globe as the “Wolf Moon”, associated with the beginning of a new cycle.

27/1: OneWeb 13 Launch

A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch a new batch of 34 satellites to Starlink’s rival OneWeb’s Internet constellation, totaling about 430 rigs in orbit. Arianespace’s mission will take off from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. The date can still change.

29/1: Conjunction between the Moon and Mars

The red planet will appear just below the waning moon as a beautiful reddish star at the end of the month. It’s very visible to the naked eye, but at a thankless time: at dawn. The pair will appear on the eastern horizon (where the sun rises) from 3:30 am, and can be seen even before dawn.