João Pinheiro’s UPA records an average of 115 visits per day to patients with flu symptoms

The Emergency Care Unit of João Pinheiro recorded, in the last 3 days, an average of 115 visits per day to patients with flu symptoms. The fact caught the attention of Clinical Director Dr. Lucas Pacheco who, in a conversation with JP Agora, alerted the population to the possible need to attend the unit in some cases. Understand.

The reporting team sought out the UPA management to better understand how the situation of care is progressing. At the time, our reporter found that, in the last three days, 690 of the most varied consultations were carried out at the site, of which practically half were patients with flu-like symptoms.

Therefore, there is an average of 115 patients per day who presented to the UPA with flu symptoms. Despite people’s concern about symptoms, which resemble Covid-19 symptoms, Dr. Lucas pointed out that most patients did not need to seek medical care at the UPA due to the lack of urgency.

Advertising

“Flu-like symptoms are not urgent symptoms. In most cases, you wouldn’t even need assistance. We have to guide the staff to hydrate themselves a lot, try to control the symptoms at home and, once again, drink plenty of fluids. Leave to look for the UPA only when it’s really necessary because the large capacity ends up interfering with really urgent cases” pointed out the physician, clinical director of the emergency care unit.

The UPA should preferably be sought in moderate cases – persistent cough, persistent fever or with other flu-like symptoms or presence of a risk factor – and severe cases – dyspnea/respiratory discomfort, or persistent pressure in the chest, or O2 saturation less than 95% in ambient air or bluish coloration of lips or face.

There is concern about a new Covid-19 outbreak, as 22 people tested positive just last Tuesday (4th). Therefore, keep preventive care, use a mask and alcohol gel.