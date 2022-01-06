John Deere Announces Autonomous Tractor Coming to Market in 2022

John Deere has announced its first autonomous tractor that is ready for full-scale production. The technology was presented during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), in Las Vegas, USA. The machine combines the John Deere 8R tractor, TruSet enabled subsoiler, GPS guidance system and advanced new technologies. The company predicts that the autonomous machine will be available to farmers later this year.

“Automation is no longer a concept, it has become a practice of the agricultural revolution. John Deere is ready to help the farmer unlock the sustainability and efficiency of operations,” says Dan Leibfried, John Deere’s director of innovation for Latin America.

To optimize production, the autonomous tractor has six pairs of stereo cameras, which allow 360º obstacle detection and distance calculation. The images captured by the cameras pass through a deep neural network that classifies each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determines whether the machine keeps moving or stops depending on whether an obstacle is detected. The autonomous tractor also continually checks its position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it should and with less than an inch of accuracy.

“With this innovation, the producer will be able to optimize operations, bring more safety and be more efficient. The machine is prepared to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week, stopping only to refuel every 8 hours on average. With technological development, we seek to give farmers back precious time and improve the quality of life of those who help us to feed, clothe and shelter the population”, adds Leibfried.

To use the autonomous tractor, the farmer only needs to transport the machine to the field and configure it for autonomous operation, with the software provided by the company. In the event of any work quality anomaly or machine health issues, farmers will be notified remotely and can make adjustments to optimize machine performance.