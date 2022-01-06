Jon Stewart clarifies comment on anti-Semitism

After causing a stir among the potterheads by pointing out anti-Semitic characterizations in Harry Potter, Jon Stewart released a video on your twitter to clarify your comments. According to the presenter, his speech was not directed only at the wizarding franchise, but at the way the industry as a whole portrays the Jewish people.

“Some stereotypes are so ingrained in our society that they basically become invisible, even in the considerable process of making a movie.” said Stewart. The presenter followed, saying he had no intention of accusing Harry Potter of being an anti-Semitic film. “I love the movies of Harry Potter, maybe too much for a man of my considerable age”.

Stressing that he never intended to accuse anyone, Stewart said he doesn’t expect any response from J.K. Rowling, creator of the franchise. “She doesn’t need to respond to any of this. I do not want that Harry Potter be censored in any way. It was an idle conversation. touch each other fuck”. Check out the full video below:

Despite having been a “idle talk”, Stewart’s speech would not be the first criticism of Rowling and her work. A few years ago, the author has defended transphobic ideas, and there is a division in the fandom about how it might affect their image of the franchise.

THE Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).