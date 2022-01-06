Jon Stewart reviews goblin characterization

the comedian Jon Stewart stated, on the podcast On The Problem, that the characterization that the author J.K. Rowling and the movie series of Harry Potter made of goblins is anti-Semitic. According to the Jewish presenter, the traits of the characters who command the bench in the magical world, Gringotts, are very similar to the caricature of Jews in the 1903 anti-Semitic book, The Protocols of Elder Zion; see your argument:

“I want to show you a caricature. They were like ‘oh, this is Harry Potter!’ and no. It’s a caricature of a Jew in an anti-Semitic literary text. And JK Rowling thought ‘we can put these guys in charge of the bank ?”, said Stewart.

“It was one of the things I saw on the screen and I was hoping people would be shocked. ‘She didn’t do that! She had a Jew run an underground bank.’ And everyone was just ‘ah, wizards!’. It was so weird.”, concluded.

So far, no one from the production, not even Rowling, has spoken out about Stewart’s comments.

This isn’t the first time Rowling and her work have come under fire. A few years ago, the author has defended transphobic ideas, and there is a division in the fandom about how it might affect their image of the franchise.

