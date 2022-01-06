José de Abreu incarnates Nilo from Avenida Brasil and sends a message to Bolsonaro

Nilo, José de Abreu’s character in Avenida Brasil (2012), had many obnoxious characteristics, but one of the marks that made the villain scarred was the laugh he let out whenever he saw someone failing. This Wednesday (5), the actor reminded the garbage collector of João Emanuel Carneiro’s plot to send an unfriendly message to President Jair Bolsonaro. “Hey Bolsonaro, stick Rouanet in the c*” he said, repeatedly, in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

The post is a response to statements made by the chief executive at a press conference he took part in when he left Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo. “We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting a career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo. She’s upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because that ‘tit’ is over. of them fat to raise up to R$ 10 million a year and defend the president on duty. I don’t want him to defend me, I want him to speak the truth about me,” said the president.

Since the 2018 presidential elections, Bolsonaro has made it clear that he would change the operating rules of the Rouanet Law, which seeks to financially support artistic and cultural initiatives in the country. Even without wanting to pursue a political career any longer, José de Abreu uses his social networks frequently to talk about the subject and criticizes the current government.

Video: Ivete Sangalo encourages chorus against Bolsonaro at concert: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go get a drink”

Images of Ivete Sangalo at a show pulling a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro went viral last Saturday (30) on social networks. In the recording held in Natal (RN), the singer encouraged the audience with a little dance while the fans shouted “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*”. When the choir grew, the singer encouraged more. “I didn’t hear! It’s quiet! You’ll end up listening it was so loud,” said Ivete on the show.

It is worth remembering that Ivete has always been criticized for not taking a stand on political issues, especially those involving more controversial issues. In June, the artist spoke out for the first time against the Bolsonaro government.

Ivete Sangalo did not remain silent about the criticism that the chief executive has been facing in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). “This government that’s out there doesn’t represent me even before the idea of ​​it being in existence,” he posted early Tuesday afternoon (22), on Instagram.

The singer started the post explaining that this is a necessary moment to leave no doubt in the air about her position. After saying that Bolsonaro does not represent her, she continued: “And that will be resolved when we join forces in the next elections through voting.”

“Now let’s unite in favor of what we can do in our spaces to overcome this disorganization, which are: the use of masks, cleaning, vaccines and whatever else is necessary. So, let us be vaccinated. I am in favor of vaccines for everyone “, finished Ivete.