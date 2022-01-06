Journalists point to Flu as one of the clubs that was best strengthened in this window

Fluminense was one of the most active clubs in this transfer window in the Brazilian market. And, according to many journalists, he was one of the best hired people too. Some columnists from the Uol Sports website praised Tricolor’s movement in the market and the pieces brought to reinforce the cast. Check out:

Menon:

“The market is not being bombastic. I liked Palmeiras, which renewed giving up Felipe Melo, Jailson and Bigode. São Paulo is changing the profile of the team, something very necessary. Fluminense got stronger”.

Renato Maurício Prado:

“Shot, Fluminense: Felipe Melo, Nathan, Willian Bigode and Cano give the tricolor a considerable upgrade compared to last season’s cast”.

Rodolfo Rodrigues:

“It’s still early, there were few signings in fact, but Palmeiras came out ahead by looking for the good Colombian midfielder Atuesta, the experienced Marcelo Lomba and the center forward Rafael Navarro, Botafogo’s highlight in Serie B in 2021. Fluminense also strengthened well. with Felipe Melo, Willian and Nathan”.

Rodrigo Mattos:

“Since we are in the middle of the window, it is still not possible to know who was good or bad. So far, Fluminense has been the most active team with the signings of (good) veterans Felipe Mello, William and Cano, in addition to Nathan, who is a good player. Time gave it a hard time, but to see how it will mix with the young people of the team. Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras acted more with layoffs, but they should have punctual reinforcements later on. São Paulo is undergoing a new reformulation, as in previous years, but it continues to go with obvious names and not in garimpo. Finally, Inter looked for interesting alternatives to mess with the cast, whose base seems worn out.”