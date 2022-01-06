Joy abandons Ravi and her son; meet the actors who will live Francisco the final stretch of the telenovela

Francisco, the son of Ravi (Juan Paiva) and Joy (Lara Tremouroux), will be played by two different children in the final stretch of “Um Lugar ao Sol”. Pedro Cupido, 5 years old, and Julio Cezar Cirilo, 10 years old, will play the character after a passage of time and will appear from chapter 104 onwards (the soap opera will have 107 chapters). A resident of Padre Miguel, in Rio, Pedro recorded two scenes: on Leme beach and at Globo Studios. He will be Francisco at 2 years old and opposite Juan Paiva and Andréia Horta, Lara.

Read more: Daniel Dantas comments on Túlio’s slurred speech, from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, and mentions a relationship with Leticia Sabatella

After renewing Globo’s Saturdays with the new ‘Caldeirão’, Marcos Mion expands his power of influence and shakes the web

Deborah Evelyn says her role in ‘Secret Truths 2’ still reverberates: ‘The sex scenes were remarkable’

Cauã Reymond with Julio Cezar Cirilo, aged 10 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Julio, on the other hand, will live the character at 7 years old. After recording on the beach with Cauã Reymond, Christian, he insisted on posing with the protagonist backstage. Meanwhile, in next week’s chapters, Joy will elope with Damón (Ruan Aguiar) and abandon her husband and son. The graffiti artist will die in an accident.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo