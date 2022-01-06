Joy causes headache before tragic death

In a place in the sun, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will betray Ravi (Juan Paiva) with Damón (Ruan Aguiar), flee with the rapper and leave the former driver responsible for creating Francisco and Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues). She will blackmail Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) for real in the moments leading up to his death. The young woman will fall from the top of a development during graffiti.

In the scenes that will be shown next week in a place in the sun, the girl will prove to be more and more problematic. The result of a careless upbringing, the girl will show that she has no qualms about opening up her blackmail and even demanding that Christian help Ravi raise her son.

She will end up using more and more of the money she will extract from the faker for graffiti. In one of these adventures, Joy will meet Damón and fall in love with the rapper. The two will end up having sex and the carioca will be sure that the new lover is the man of her life.

In love, she will propose to run away with the boy, and he will accept the proposal. So Joy will leave her little son and sister in Ravi’s care in a place in the sun. She will disappear from the house. Clever, Christian’s friend will discover the woman’s whereabouts and be able to locate her at the bus station minutes before she gets on a bus to leave Rio de Janeiro.

Joy will be bad with Goiás and will humiliate him without mercy. However, fate will be in charge of harming the young woman. After the escape, Lara Tremouroux’s character will be stolen by Damón and won’t get any money.

Upon returning to Rio de Janeiro, the teenager will contact Christian. She will again ask for money in exchange for your silence in A Place in the Sun. However, the usurper will impose a condition to give her the amount she wants.

“Tell me one thing, in all honesty: a graffiti artist like you, abandoned in life, completely precarious, immature… Do you really think you’re in a position to take care of a child? Say how much you want, and I’ll pay you up to double, as long as you disappear, disappear from Ravi’s life once and for all”, will implore the fake Renato.

Feeling bad after the scolding, Joy will buy several cans of paint and graffiti the most dangerous spots in town in A Place in the Sun. She will have the help of two friends to hang from a rope in order to make her “mark” on a building.

During the act, the rope will accidentally come loose, and Francisco’s mother will be left hanging by her feet. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm”, says one of the boys. She will not be able to reach him and will fall.

At that moment, Ravi will see the young woman’s death happen right in front of him. In search of Joy’s whereabouts, the young man finds the girl’s body in the street in a place in the sun. The soap opera, then, will have a jump to show the girl’s wake.

“How did that happen, Chris? Joy could have her stuff, but it didn’t hurt anyone. Besides, I don’t want my son to suffer from this hole in his chest. He doesn’t have anyone in the world now,” Juan Paiva’s character will despair in front of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes).

“How come there’s no one, Ravi? Your son now has you. And, more than ever, your challenge is to grow up as a father, to create sense, to be able to support your boy”, advises Christian, shaken by the situation in A Place in the Sun.