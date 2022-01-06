Joy spreads doom before tragic death during graffiti · TV News

Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will cause in Um Lugar ao Sol. The graffiti artist will betray Ravi (Juan Paiva) with Damón (Ruan Aguiar), will elope with the rapper and leave the ex-driver responsible for creating Francisco and Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) . She will blackmail Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) for real in the scenes that will precede her death. The girl will fall from the top of a development during a graffiti on the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The young woman will prove to be more and more problematic in next week’s chapters from the plot by Licia Manzo. The result of a careless upbringing, the girl will show that she has no scruples to open up her blackmail and even demand that Christian help Ravi to raise his son.

More and more, she will use the money she will extract from the faker for graffiti. In one of these adventures, the character will meet Damón and fall in love with the rapper. the two will have sex in next Tuesday’s chapter (11) , and the carioca will be sure that the new affair is the man of her life.

In love, she will propose to run away with the boy, and he will agree. Joy will then leave her young son and sister in Ravi’s care. She will disappear from the house. Clever, Christian’s friend will discover the woman’s whereabouts and will be able to meet her at the bus station minutes before she gets on a bus to leave Rio de Janeiro.

The character played by Lara Tremouroux will be bitter towards Goiás and will humiliate him right there. However, fate will take care of harming the girl. After fleeing, Joy will be robbed by Damón and will be left without any real money.

announced tragedy

Back in Rio de Janeiro, the teenager will contact Christian. She will again ask for money in exchange for your silence. The usurper, however, will impose a condition to give her the value she wants.

“Tell me one thing, in all honesty: a graffiti artist like you, abandoned in life, completely precarious, immature… Do you really think you’re able to take care of a child? Say how much you want, and I’ll pay you up to double, as long as you disappear, disappear from Ravi’s life once and for all”, the fake Renato will ask.

Affected by the scolding, Joy will buy several paint cans and graffiti the most dangerous spots in town. She will enlist the help of two friends to hang from a rope to make her “mark” on a building.

During the action, the rope will accidentally come loose, and Francisco’s mother will be left hanging by her feet. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm,” one of the guys will say. She will not be able to reach him and will fall.

sad outcome

At that moment, Ravi will see the death of his beloved happen right in front of him. In search of the graffiti artist’s whereabouts, the young man will find the girl’s body in the street. The soap opera will have a jump to show the girl’s wake.

“How did that happen, Chris? Joy could have her stuff, but it didn’t hurt anyone. Besides, I don’t want my son to suffer from this hole in his chest. He doesn’t have anyone in the world now.” Juan Paiva’s character will despair in front of her husband Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

“How come there’s no one, Ravi? Your son now has you. And, more than ever, your challenge is to grow up as a father, to create sense, to be able to support your boy”, replied Christian, shaken by the situation.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a serial written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. In its place, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal.

