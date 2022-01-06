Justice determines that CBF block Rooster awards

The decision of the São Paulo Court refers to the debt the club owes to businessman André Cury. Photo: (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

A decision by the São Paulo Court ordered the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to block part of the payment made to Atlético Mineiro referring to awards for the achievements of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil last year.

The reason for the decision of judge Carlos Aleksander Goldman, of the 39th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo, is due to a debt that the Belo Horizonte club owes to businessman André Cury for the purchase of Argentine striker Franco Di Santo, made in year 2019. This is not the only action that the agent has against Galo, Cury moves another 24 involving deals involving 16 players and Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel. According to André Cury’s calculations, the club owes him R$52 million.

The value of today’s decision, which ordered the blockade, is R$ 1,441,337.56. The club appealed the decision and the process will continue running in court before the debt has to be paid, as determined by the lower court.

Atlético, however, claims to have already received all the money referring to the 2021 awards, which makes the Court’s determination to CBF invalid, since the action should be made directly to the club.

The financial return, leveraged with the titles of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, which took place in December, reached R$145 million in prizes during the season. In addition to the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, won over Athletico Paranaense, having advanced to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América ensured that more money would enter the Alvinegro fund.