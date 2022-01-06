Justice orders CBF to block part of the club’s awards in 2021 due to debt to a businessman

Decision, published by judge Carlos Goldman, of the 39th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo, determined that part of the awarding of the rooster with the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil in 2021 to be blocked

In a decision published by Judge Carlos Goldman, of the 39th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo, it was determined that part of the Atlético-MG awards with the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil in 2021 to be blocked by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The reason is a debt of about BRL 1.4 million with businessman André Cury.

In this case, the blocking request (in the exact amount of R$ 1,441,337.56) refers to the hiring of the attacker Franco di Santo, who went through the rooster between 2019 and 2020, by the assignment of credits made by the attacker to Cury’s company, when he was hired. In the first instance, the Minas Gerais club was ordered to pay the amount, but it questions the values ​​and, therefore, the process is still running in court.

The determination was sent directly to the CBF – and not to Atlético – which, according to the latter, should collect part of the award in a court account. The lawsuit is just one of 24 brought by Cury against Atlético, involving other athletes and the coach Rafael Dudamel.

THE rooster, in turn, claimed to have already received all the amounts referring to the CBF awards. To “GE”, the vice president of the Minas Gerais club, Dr. José Murilo Procopio, confirmed that the BRL 145 million in total, being BRL 104.1 million referring to the titles of Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil have already been deposited.

To have part of the award blocked, a new court order would be necessary, however, that would demand the amount directly from Atlético. THE rooster, in turn, even offered some guarantees in the process, including equity, but both offers were denied by the plaintiff and the court.