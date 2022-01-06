Justice summons CBF to block part of Atlético-MG’s awards with national titles; club says it has already received a million dollar sum | athletic-mg

The Justice of São Paulo determined that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) collect, in a court account, part of the millionaire award won by Atlético-MG with the achievements of the Brasileirão and the 2021 Cup in Brazil. around R$ 1.4 million with agent André Cury, for the purchase of striker Franco Di Santo, in 2019.

The decision is made by Judge Carlos Aleksander Goldman, of the 39th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo, and was added to the records of the execution process this Tuesday (4). This is just one of about 24 actions that the entrepreneur takes against Atlético, involving 16 athletes and coach Rafael Dudamel. Today, in Cury’s calculation, the debt is around R$ 52 million.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG finished 2021 Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion — Photo: Pedro Vilela; getty Atlético-MG finished 2021 Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion — Photo: Pedro Vilela; getty

The amount to be collected in the case in question, involving Di Santo, is R$ 1,441,337.56, for the transfer of credits made by the attacker to Cury’s company, Link Assessoria, when the Argentine was hired by Galo. Atlético was sentenced to pay the debt in the first instance, but questions the values ​​and the process continues running in court.

Recently, on December 15, Atlético had dismissed its embargoes on execution, which it filed to defend itself in the case.

To continue the discussion on the outstanding debt, the club even offered Clube Labareda – valued at R$ 35 million – as a guarantee property, but the request was denied by both the plaintiff and the court, which understood that the property did not is fully available to Atlético due to other liens suffered by the non-payment of tax debts.

There was also indication of offering surety insurance in the amount of R$ 658,779.61 – also rejected by the plaintiff. Without the guarantees, then, judge Carlos Goldman ruled on Tuesday that part of the award for the 2021 bonds be restricted, and ordered the CBF to collect the amount in a court account.

Atlético says he has already received awards

wanted by ge, however, the vice president of Atlético, Dr. José Murilo Procópio, stated that the club has already received all amounts related to performance awards in 2021 (BRL 145 million in total, with BRL 104.1 for the campaigns at the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil).

2 of 3 Vice-president of Galo, José Murilo Procópio, to the right of president Sérgio Coelho — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG Vice-president of Galo, José Murilo Procópio, to the right of president Sérgio Coelho — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

In order to have part of the prize blocked, therefore, a new court order would be necessary that would demand directly from Atlético this amount (R$ 1.4 million).