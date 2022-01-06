know 5 foods that improve immunity

Cases of flu and respiratory infections have increased considerably in recent weeks. In fact, some Brazilian capitals, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have already issued epidemiological warnings about an outbreak of flu that is causing concern in the health system.

In addition, it is important to emphasize that we are still in the middle of the pandemic generated by the coronavirus and cases of Flurona – which consist of a double infection of flu and Covid-19 – have also started to be registered in Brazil.

Fortunately, severe cases of flu are rarer, and the high number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 also contributes to a lower rate of hospitalizations and more serious complications. However, an outbreak of respiratory illness can still cause hospitals to overcrowd.

Therefore, it is essential to maintain the proper functioning of the immune system, so that the body can avoid and fight possible infections. Thus, with the help of nutritionist Cyntia Maureen, we separated five foods that improve immunity. Check out:

1- citrus fruits

Orange, kiwi, lemon, tangerine, among other citrus fruits. They are rich in vitamin C, a fundamental nutrient for the proper functioning of the immune system. “Oranges also contribute to delaying aging and preventing anemia, and can be consumed fresh or even in juices and jellies”, explains Cyntia.

