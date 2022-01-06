know fun facts about the movie







Photo: Cast of Don’t Look Up (Photo: Publicity / Netflix)

The movie “No Look Up”, available on Netflix, is a success. Despite dividing opinions between the public and critics, the feature film with a strong cast is a recurrent subject on social media as it deals with a very current topic: denial.

The plot is about two mediocre astronomers who discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they must alert humanity through the press about the approaching danger. Many misunderstandings and misinformation arise from this starting point.

Like it or not, the fact is that the film is one of the most watched ones today and yields good discussions about the importance of science and quick decision-making for the well-being of humanity. Check out some fun facts about the film below:

weight trail

The film from the film features an unprecedented song called “Just Look Up”, recorded in the voices of Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, which was nominated for the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. In fact, “No Look Up” has been nominated in four Golden Globe 2022 categories, including Best Film in a Comedy or Musical and Best Screenplay.

millionaire fee

The cast has five Oscar winning actors. Jennifer Lawrence, one of the protagonists, was paid a $25 million fee to act in the production. The movie’s budget was $75 million. Not bad.

watch until the end

The film has two post-credit sequences that take place after the ending. One of them happens in the middle of the credits, and the other appears at the end. Don’t sleep and watch until the end, it’s worth it.

choosing the name

The name “Don’t Look Up” refers to a campaign launched by the fictitious US government, as opposed to the Look Up campaign, to talk about the meteor. Some internet users pointed to the name as a criticism of denial, which can be compared to the portion of the population that believes in the efficiency of scientifically unproven methods in combating Covid-19 and fake news.

Worth seeing again?

In the film, actress Meryl Streep plays the role of the US president. His personality is a mixture of several American heads of state, among them former President Donald Trump.