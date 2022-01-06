know where to find and what values ​​in Brusque

Since this Tuesday, 4, the Covid-19 tests in Brusque, carried out by the Unified Health System (SUS), began to be carried out after screening in Basic Health Units (UBS) in the city.

Therefore, anyone with respiratory symptoms should seek assistance from the UBS in the neighborhoods where they live, between 8:00 and 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00. At night and on weekends and holidays, reception is done at the Dom Joaquim and Azambuja hospitals, which maintain an agreement with the city hall through the SUS.

The patient with symptoms will go through the UBS and will be evaluated by the doctor. If necessary, you will be sent to perform the test. After the assessment, if the patient needs to be tested, he will be referred to the testing center, which will remain at Arena Brusque. However, at this location, the tests will only be done by appointment by the UBS.

Check out other options for testing Covid-19 below:

Hoffmann laboratory

The laboratory offers Antigen and PCR tests. Testing is carried out only at the head office, at Hospital Imigrantes.

For trips, the PCR is ready within 12 hours. With the high demand, in these cases, it is necessary to schedule through WhatsApp 98816-8197. If symptoms have been present for more than three days, the Antigen test is ready within three hours.

Values:

PCR – BRL 270

Antigen – BRL 169

Willrich Laboratories

The laboratory offers two types of tests, Antigen and PCR, at the Center’s unit. For those who make the antigen, the result comes out within 2 hours.

As for the PCR, if the collection is done in the morning, the result comes out within 24 hours. For those traveling, the PCR test report can also be delivered in English and Spanish. The collection time is from 6:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, no appointment required. In case of doubt, contact can be made by phone at 3252-1847 or by WhatsApp 99152-3156.

Values:

Antigen: BRL 100

PCR: BRL 250

Unimed Laboratory

Unimed offers three test options: serology (blood), antigen and PCR. Apart from the serology test, which can also be done at the Centro Unit Laboratory, the other two are collected only at the Santa Terezinha Unit Laboratory.

The serology test has a ready result within one business day. It can be done at any time, and the laboratory at the Center is open until 5 pm and the one at Santa Terezinha until 4:30 pm.

The antigen has the result ready within two hours. As for the PCR, in case of emergency, the test is ready within two days. There is no need to schedule, but collections are made from 10am to 11am and from 3pm to 4pm. In case of doubts, it is possible to get in touch via WhatsApp 3251-2499.

Values:

Serology – R$ 180 (with an agreement, R$ 150)

Antigen – BRL 180 (without discounts)

PCR – R$ 230 (with a health insurance discount, R$ 200, it is covered by Unimed, but requires a medical prescription)

PRC for international travel, with report in English – R$250 (without discount).

Clinics:

TECHY Integrated Medicine

At TECHY, PCR testing is only done in the morning until 11am, Antigen testing is done throughout the day. Antigen results come out within 10 to 15 minutes. The normal PCR comes out within two days, while the Emergency PCR brings the result within 48 hours. The latter, too, can be taken in English or Spanish.

Depending on the quantity, a special value is made. In case of doubts, the laboratory’s phone and WhatsApp is 99200-5909.

Values:

Nasal Swab Antigen: BRL 100

Oral/Saliva Antigen: BRL 200

PCR: BRL 250

Emergency PCR: BRL 350

TAG KLINIK – Day Hospital

The rapid antigen test with blood collection is offered at the hospital. The result comes out within 20 minutes. No need to make an appointment, the collection time is from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. In case of doubt, contact can be made by calling 3513-3231.

Value:

Antigen (blood) rapid test: R$ 150

Pharmacies:

drug streak

The pharmacy performs the rapid nasal antigen test in two units in the city. Scheduling is required on the website drugaraia.com.br/agendamento/covid19/. In case of doubts, you can get in touch via WhatsApp from the store at Praça Barrão de Schneeburg at 9158-9386 and via WhatsApp at the unit on Rua Gustavo Richard at 99108-4783.

Value:

Rapid Antigen Test: BRL 85

Panvel Pharmacy

The pharmacy has had zero stock since December 31 and are waiting for the new shipment. The tests are carried out at the unit in the Jardim Maluche neighborhood. If you have any questions, you can contact WhatsApp at (48) 9169-8398.

Value:

Rapid Antigen Test – BRL 89.90

pharmasi

The rapid Antigen test is in short supply after high demand this week, but kits are expected to arrive this Thursday, 6.

To take the test, it is necessary to go to farmasesi.com.br/pagTexto/teste-covid and fill out a form and the pharmacist will schedule a time to take the test. The tests are carried out at the unit in Jardim Maluche, the result comes out in 15 minutes. If you have any questions, you can call 3355-2331.

Values:

Rapid Antigen Test – BRL 89.90

Oral/Saliva Antigen Rapid Test – R$ 139.90

Rapid Antibody Test (blood) – R$59.90

Saint John Pharmacies

The pharmacy has been out of stock for tests since this Tuesday, 4, and there is no forecast for the arrival of new kits. Questions can be asked by WhatsApp (54) 99679-8819.

Value:

Rapid Antigen Test: BRL 100

