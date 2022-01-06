Known as “Netflix Pirate”, Popcorn Time shuts down after crashes

The Popcorn Time pirate app was shut down and taken down by its developers on Tuesday (4). Users who tried to log into the service were faced with a farewell message and a graph of accesses from the past few years. The developers pointed out as the reason for the closure of the pirated service the low search for the program on Google. Apparently, the proliferation of legal content streaming platforms has made life difficult for Popcorn Time.





Now, on the illegal streaming website you can only view a screenshot with an interest graph. In the image is written the expression “Rest in Peace” (RIP), or “rest in peace”, in free translation, referring to the end of the platform. There is also the sad figure of a popcorn bucket, replacing the traditional website logo, which was represented by a happy expression.​ At the moment, the closing is definitive, but the return of service could still happen in the future..

Success and processes

Millions of users around the world have been won over by Popcorn Time. Launched in 2014, the application offered free access to movies and series in a simple but illicit way, as the service did not have the rights to the content. Industry giants were concerned about the growth of the pirate site. In 2015, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings even named the illegal service as one of the main competitors of the company he runs.





