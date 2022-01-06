Kojima works on AAA that everyone will want to play • Eurogamer.pt

It is also producing an anime.

Hideo Kojima spoke again about his new projects and speaks in a highly ambitious way about one of the new games he is working on, alongside other projects.

Kojima participated in a special program on Japanese radio NHK Radio and spoke about the projects he has in hand, thanks to Genki from Twitter for sharing, revealing that he works in an anime and that they are currently facing difficulties in recruiting employees due to the pandemic.

When talking about new video games, Kojima said he is working on a “AAA title that everyone will say they want to play”, but he didn’t share specific details about the project.

In addition to talking about his new AAA in this way, Kojima confessed that he wants to work on a smaller scale game that isn’t a shooting game or an open world game.

