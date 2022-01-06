Kyrie Irving Makes NBA Season Debut Even Without Covid Immunization | nba

Point guard Kyrie Irving made his debut in the 2021/2022 NBA season this Wednesday night and showed he didn’t feel the lack of rhythm. He started as the Brooklyn Nets starter in a 129-121 victory over the Pacers in Indiana. He had 22 points, plus three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes. The star had lost the team’s first 35 games for refusing to take the covid vaccine.
Under the laws of New York, home of the franchise, it is not possible to participate in sports activities indoors without proof of immunization. The Nets preferred to remove the player to have him only in away games, but they backed down due to the number of casualties by covid protocols.
Kyrie Irving is back in the Nets — Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The day after announcing that Kyrie would be back, however, the player tested positive and had to be quarantined. On Wednesday, he debuted at a time when the team has only one embezzlement – and it is not for covid. Joe Harris is out of action because of surgery on his left ankle.
Kevin Durant was the goal scorer of the duel, with 39 points, in addition to 8 rebounds and 7 assists. James Harden had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The Nets managed the comeback after being 19 points behind in the third quarter.