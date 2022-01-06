Kyrie Irving Makes NBA Season Debut Even Without Covid Immunization | nba

Point guard Kyrie Irving made his debut in the 2021/2022 NBA season this Wednesday night and showed he didn’t feel the lack of rhythm. He started as the Brooklyn Nets starter in a 129-121 victory over the Pacers in Indiana. He had 22 points, plus three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes. The star had lost the team’s first 35 games for refusing to take the covid vaccine.