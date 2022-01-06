Labor auditors hand over leadership positions and increase pressure against Bolsonaro government

Ministry of Labor and Social Security

At least one hundred Labor inspectors handed over, this Wednesday (5), their positions of leadership and coordination to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the body in which they are linked and is currently headed by Minister Onyx Lorenzoni.

The movement follows the same script as the stampede of leadership positions that took place at the Federal Revenue and at the Central Bank. Employees at the federal level have protested against the increase in payroll given by the Bolsonaro (PL) government only to police officers.

The first tactic has been to hand over senior positions. The second will materialize in a stoppage, scheduled for the 18th of this month. If the election does not go forward, the servers promise a general strike, without a date to end, starting in February.

In addition to being left out of the readjustment, the Labor inspectors charge the payment of a bonus that, this year, did not enter the Civil House’s agenda, a necessary rite to guarantee the benefit to workers.

The category also complains of unequal treatment, since the bonus of tax auditors from the Federal Revenue is already analyzed by the Civil House. “We can’t understand why our draft decree is not being processed together with the draft Tax Audit of the Revenue. Since 2017 we have received the bonus equally, there has never been any kind of differentiation”, said Carlos Silva, vice president of Sinait (National Union of Labor Tax Auditors).

Ricardo Moreira, deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, said, in a meeting with representatives of the category on Wednesday, that the election “is fair and [representa] an investment that returns to society”.

The Efficiency and Productivity Bonus was established in 2017 by Law 13,464. In December 2021, according to Sinait, an agreement had been struck to secure resources for the benefit in this year’s budget.

However, the budget piece ended up being approved without the inclusion of this appropriation, which was necessary to carry out the restructuring of the Labor Tax Audit career.